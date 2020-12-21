 
 

Anna Friel Says Lockdown Ended Her Longtime Relationship With Boyfriend

The 'Marcella' actress reveals her four-year relationship with boyfriend fell apart only two weeks after they entered quarantine in the first Covid-19 lockdown.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - British actress Anna Friel is single again after the COVID-19 lockdown spelled the end of her private four-year relationship.

The "Marcella" star reveals she had secretly been in a longterm relationship as the U.K. entered its first lockdown earlier this year (20), but spending so much time together didn't bode well for the pair, and she's still coming to terms with the "painful" breakup.

Anna told The Mail on Sunday's You magazine, "A relationship I was in for four years broke down after about the first two weeks (of lockdown)."

"When we went into lockdown, I remember thinking: 'God, there's going to be so many people breaking up during this.' While I like to keep my private life incredibly private, I think there's going to be such a fallout at the end of all this that it's important to say: 'I'm human, it happens to all of us and it is difficult.' "

When asked what went wrong, Anna explained, "There were lots of things. You'd have to be in a therapy session and talk for three hours to really understand all of that, but it was painful. And it still is."

Anna did not name her mystery ex, but in recent years she has been linked to military man Mark Jaworski.

Her single status has made riding out the pandemic at home rather lonely, particularly once her 15-year-old daughter Gracie, whose father is actor David Thewlis, is in bed.

She said, "At night when Gracie's gone to bed I think: 'OK, what do I do now?' But friends have been kind in thinking of me and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, as they say."

"Even if you're in a relationship, some of my friends are still suffering from extreme loneliness because they're just used to a life of being busy."

