Riley Keough in Pain as She Spends First Christmas Without Brother Benjamin After His Suicide

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress is struggling with pain as she remembers her late brother on the first Christmas without him following his tragic death.

Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Riley Keough is in pain as she faces spending her first Christmas without her brother.

Benjamin Keough took his own life in July (20), and his absence is weighing heavily on his big sister, who has offered up her thoughts for anyone else having to mark the festive season without a loved one by their side.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa Marie Presley's daughter wrote, "It's going to be my first Christmas without my best friend and baby brother. Words can't describe how painful it is."

"I'm thinking of everyone whose lost someone they love and everyone else whose first Holiday it is with grief and without the person they love (sic)."

"And I'm also thinking of all of the beautiful people who can't be here with us in physical form and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away."

Riley hasn't been shy about pouring out her heart following her brother's unexpected death.

Alongside a slideshow of images of the siblings shortly after his passing, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star wrote, "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me."

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart," she added. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again (sic)."