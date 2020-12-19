 
 

Halle Berry Will Never Date a Friend's Ex as She Calls it 'Cardinal Sin'

The former Bond girl insists she will never enter a relationship with a man who once romanced her friend, describing it as a taboo during a chat with her pal.

  • Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry insists it's a "cardinal sin" to date a friend's ex.

The 54-year-old actress said she would never embark on a romance with someone who has previously dated one of her friends, because she believes her "soulmate" is definitely not an ex-partner of someone she knows.

Speaking during an episode of "Bad & Booshy" - her Instagram series with stylist and longtime friend Lindsay Flores in which they answer candid questions from fans - the Catwoman star addressed whether she would ever go out with a "friend's ex-boyfriend or ex-husband."

  See also...

"Never! Never! That's a cardinal sin," she stated. "You don't date your bestie's exes. If I know you, I'm not dating your past nothing because that's just not cool. My soulmate is not in the form of anybody I knows' exes."

Halle, who has been married three times and shares daughter Nahla, 12, with her ex, French Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, seven, with former husband, French actor Olivier Martinez, is currently dating musician Van Hunt, with sources revealing the pair are "pretty serious."

It's unclear when exactly the two started dating, but the "Die Another Day" actress first hinted at her new relationship in July this year by sharing a picture of her feet next to her man's. She finally announced the identity of her beau in September by rocking a shirt with his name on it. "Now ya know…," she cheekily wrote.

Just recently, the actress clapped back at LisaRaye McCoy after the "Single Ladies" star said the former Bond girl was bad in bed. "Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he'll tell ya all y'all need ta know," she quipped on Twitter while tagging her boyfriend.

