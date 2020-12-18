 
 

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

WENN/Instar
An adviser reveals that the outgoing U.S. president is threatening he's not going to leave the office on Inauguration Day as he's in 'his deepest moments of denial.'

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has reportedly threatened to make a scene on president elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day. The outgoing U.S. president, who still hasn't conceded after losing the 2020 election, has told his advisers that he's not going to vacate the White House on January 20, 2021.

"He's throwing a f**king temper tantrum," one adviser told CNN of the 74-year-old, although he added that "he's going to leave. He's just lashing out." According to the news outlet, Trump made the recent remarks during "his deepest moments of denial," even after the Electoral College confirmed Biden's victory.

As he has reportedly been looking for ways to reward loyalists in his remaining time in the office, pleas for pardons that have come into the office have surged. "It's turned crazy," one person familiar with the efforts said. "There's a lot of activity."

Because Trump has shown little interest in using the Justice Department's Pardon Attorney system for assessing requests for executive clemency, petitioners are trying to reach out the White House directly, through senior adviser Jared Kushner, chief of staff Mark Meadows or White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

"Everyone assumed there's no formal process and they should reach out to the administration directly," the source added. "Everyone hopes they have a friend of a friend of a friend of a cousin who they hope will get them to read their email."

Trump keeps questioning the legitimacy of Biden's win and seeks recounts in several states. "Just released data shows many thousands of noncitizens voted in Nevada. They are totally ineligible to vote!" he tweeted on Thursday, December 17.

" 'Michigan fraud witness totally debunks Dominion CEO.' @OANN It was brutal!" he quoted a report about Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos' comment on "dangerous" claims about the company's voting equipment to Michigan lawmakers investigating allegations of election fraud.

However, when asked in November if he would leave office after the electoral college vote, he answered, "Certainly I will. You know that I will." He admitted, "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede."

