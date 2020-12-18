 
 

'Honey Boy' Director Supports FKA twigs After Singer Sues Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery

Filmmaker Alma Har'el has offered her support to the 'Magdalene' star after the singer accused her 'Honey Boy' co-star of sexual battery during their relationship.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el has offered her support to FKA twigs after her leading lady accused co-star Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery during their off-set romance.

Twigs has filed suit against her ex, claiming he physically, emotionally and mentally abused her many times during their brief relationship, which began as they were making Alma's acclaimed movie.

"I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs' courage and resilience," the filmmaker said in a statement to Variety. "Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity."

"I'm sending my love to her... and all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse. As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition. Like many of Shia's collaborators and fans, who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery."

"I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence."

She adds, "I'm grateful that survivors of childhood trauma have seen some aspects of themselves in Honey Boy and might feel less alone in their pain. I hope that they don’t take these events as a discouraging moment in their own recovery."

Har'el goes on to note she will be making a donation to various domestic violence charities in FKA Twigs' name, adding, "I support and encourage victims in similar situations to speak up and seek help so they can create a path to safety and the healthy relationship they deserve."

Meanwhile, LaBeouf has responded to his ex-girlfriend's accusations, stating, "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel... I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

