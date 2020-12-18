Crewmembers Quit 'Mission: Impossible 7' After Tom Cruise Lashes Out for Second Time

Paramount Pictures Movie

Several people working on the set of the upcoming seventh installment of 'Mission: Impossible' movie have reportedly given up their job after the main actor ranted again.

Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Five crewmembers from Tom Cruise's new "Mission: Impossible" blockbuster have reportedly quit following a second on-set outburst from the action man about COVID-19 safety violations.

The superstar lost his cool recently when he spotted two assistants huddled around a monitor, watching playback, ignoring social distancing rules he had helped to introduce to try and keep the set coronavirus-free.

He launched into a furious rant threatening to fire anyone who didn't take the rules seriously.

"We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers," he raged at the Warner Bros. Studios in Hertfordshire, England. "I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f**king gone."

The audio was leaked by The Sun on Tuesday (15Dec20), and shortly after the news hit headlines, he allegedly unleashed another tirade at cast and crewmembers - prompting a handful of staffers to resign.

"The first outburst was big but things haven't calmed since," a source told The Sun. "Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public, there has been more anger and several staff have walked."

"But Tom just can't take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He's upset others aren't taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he's the one who carries the can."

Representatives for Cruise and Paramount Pictures studio officials have yet to comment on the news.

"Mission: Impossible 7", directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is due for release in November, 2021.

Production was halted in March (20) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but shoots have since taken place across Europe over the last few months. Filming has been halted a couple of times due to coronavirus-related issues.