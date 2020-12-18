 
 

Sophie Turner Takes a Dig at Anti-Maskers

Sophie Turner Takes a Dig at Anti-Maskers
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' actress has put on blast the people who are defiantly against wearing face masks in public amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner has blasted anti-mask wearers on social media.

The "Game of Thrones" actress - who welcomed her first child Willa with husband Joe Jonas in July (20) - has insisted if she wore a face covering while giving birth, then others can do it at the supermarket.

Sipping on a flask of tea on Instagram, she said, "If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that's the tea."

  See also...

Sophie's post comes after Joe recently admitted it's been "nice" spending quality time with his wife and their daughter during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jonas Brothers star had long "craved alone time" with his spouse since they tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, and the global health crisis has afforded the family of three more time together, with touring off the cards for the time being.

The "Sucker" hitmaker explained, "Running right onto tour after getting married I didn't really have that alone time I craved with my wife, so I was able to just be in one place which was kind of nice for a change."

Meanwhile, new mom Sophie Turner paid tribute to her newborn daughter by getting the baby's initial inked on her wrist. He new body art was underneath her tattoo of the letter 'J', which fans believed she previously got as a homage to husband Joe Jonas.

You can share this post!

French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Showing Symptoms

Brandi and Cody Rhodes Expecting First Child
Related Posts
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Already Trying for 2nd Baby 4 Months After Welcoming First Child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Already Trying for 2nd Baby 4 Months After Welcoming First Child

Sophie Turner Debuts New Tattoo in Honor of Baby Willa

Sophie Turner Debuts New Tattoo in Honor of Baby Willa

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hilariously Impersonate Kardashian Sisters for TikTok Video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hilariously Impersonate Kardashian Sisters for TikTok Video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Spotted Taking Newborn Daughter Out for the First Time

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Spotted Taking Newborn Daughter Out for the First Time

Most Read
Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer