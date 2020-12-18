Sophie Turner Takes a Dig at Anti-Maskers

WENN Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' actress has put on blast the people who are defiantly against wearing face masks in public amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner has blasted anti-mask wearers on social media.

The "Game of Thrones" actress - who welcomed her first child Willa with husband Joe Jonas in July (20) - has insisted if she wore a face covering while giving birth, then others can do it at the supermarket.

Sipping on a flask of tea on Instagram, she said, "If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that's the tea."

Sophie's post comes after Joe recently admitted it's been "nice" spending quality time with his wife and their daughter during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jonas Brothers star had long "craved alone time" with his spouse since they tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, and the global health crisis has afforded the family of three more time together, with touring off the cards for the time being.

The "Sucker" hitmaker explained, "Running right onto tour after getting married I didn't really have that alone time I craved with my wife, so I was able to just be in one place which was kind of nice for a change."

Meanwhile, new mom Sophie Turner paid tribute to her newborn daughter by getting the baby's initial inked on her wrist. He new body art was underneath her tattoo of the letter 'J', which fans believed she previously got as a homage to husband Joe Jonas.