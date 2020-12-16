 
 

Eddie Money's Estate Launches Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Hospital and Doctors

The 'Two Tickets to Paradise' rocker passed away in September 2019 after a battle with oesophageal cancer, and his estate now claims that the doctors did not provide him with proper treatment.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - The estate of late singer Eddie Money is suing USC's Keck Hospital for wrongful death.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Money's estate is suing both the university hospital and three doctors - Mark Cunningham, Leonard Clavijo and John Anderson-Dam - for medical negligence and wrongful death.

They claim that Money - who died in September 2019 following a battle with oesophageal cancer - didn't get proper treatment from the doctors when he went to the hospital for cardiac problems. The estate claims the hospital failed to properly train its staff, which resulted in Money ultimately getting pneumonia, which contributed to his death.

  See also...

Keck Hospital has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Eddie passed away on September 13, 2019 at the age of 70. The "Two Tickets to Paradise" artist died after battling stage 4 esophageal cancer.

The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music," Eddie's family said at the time in a statement.

Prior to this, Eddie addressedd his illness. "What I don't want to do is I don't want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody," he said. "It's not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer [treatment] has come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the '50s and '60s. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows? It's in God's hands."

