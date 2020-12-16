Elvis Presley's Honeymoon Home Being Listed for $2.5 Million

Celebrity

Built in 1960 and designed by modernist-architect William Krisel, the Palm Springs pad has five bedrooms, a private garden, tennis court, orchard and a space-age vibe.

AceShowbiz - The Palm Springs, California home where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon is on the market.

Elvis leased the pad, dubbed Look magazine's 'House of Tomorrow' in 1962, for several years after his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, recommended it to him.

It's now up for sale with a price tag of $2.5 million (£1.87 million).

Built in 1960 and designed by modernist-architect William Krisel, the home has five bedrooms and a space-age vibe. It comes with a private garden, tennis court, orchard, and a partly shaded terraced swimming pool, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

As of Monday, December 14, several people already made offers on the saucer-shaped pad, with the highest offer going over its $2.5 million listing prince. Listing broker Scott Histed told The Post, "It's scheduled to close today. We had several offers on it, and it sold over asking price."

Prior to this, the house located at 1350 Ladera Circle had several conditional offers over the past few years that fell through. The property was listed 10 times over the past six years and on November 30, offered a nearly 75% discount from its original $9.5 million asking price in 2014.

Histed gushed about the house's unique structure, "[Robert Alexander] built that home for himself, so it's one of a kind. The architecture is outstanding. It's a collectable house, and not just because of Elvis."

Histed said the unnamed buyer plans to restore the original architecture and put it back on the market. "In Palm Springs, a lot of celebrities have homes here. They're just people like you and I, but that cachet doesn't add value to it - not to the people who can afford it. They care about the architecture and the neighborhood," he explained why the house was hard to sell for years before.