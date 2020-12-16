 
 

Adele Gets Apology From British Tabloid Over Chris Brown Rumor

Adele Gets Apology From British Tabloid Over Chris Brown Rumor
Instagram
Celebrity

The Sun issues a statement of clarification after reporting back in October that the 'Someone Like You' songstress and the 'With You' hitmaker spent a night together at her London home.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - A British tabloid has been forced to apologize to Adele for starting a groundless rumor about the singer. The Sun has issued a statement of clarification after reporting back in October that the singing diva was spending a night together with Chris Brown.

"On 11 and 12 October we reported that Chris Brown paid a late night visit to Adele at her home in London," the news outlet wrote in a new article titled "Adele - an apology". Correcting its previous report, the site noted, "In fact Adele has only met Chris Brown once, at the Grammy Awards, several years ago."

"We accept that our article was incorrect and a breach of her privacy. We have paid damages to Adele and we apologise to her for the distress we have caused her," the site went on adding, without specifying the monetary compensation that they've paid to the singer if there was, besides the public apology they made. The article in question, meanwhile, has been retracted by the site.

  See also...

The story that landed The Sun in trouble claimed Chris visited Adele's home in London when he recently flew to the U.K., after being banned from the country due to his domestic abuse case over ten years ago. The R&B star reportedly turned up at the "Hello" singer's house alongside a hefty entourage.

"It was all a bit cloak and dagger. He arrived in the middle of the night and didn't leave until around 2am," a so-called source said as cited by the site at the time. "He arrived in huge, blacked-out cars, with plenty of muscle surrounding him."

While Adele and Chris never met in London, the two stars did have a chat at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Documenting his encounter with the English singer, the 31-year-old tweeted at the time, "Pleasure to meet you, Adele. I heard your words and that's all that matters. Thank you for speaking truth."

You can share this post!

Tristan Thompson's Dinner Date With Mystery Blonde Turns Out to Be Something Casual

'The Voice' Finale Pt. 2 Recap: And the Winner of Season 19 Is...
Related Posts
Adele Shuts Down Skepta Dating Rumors: I'm Single Cat Lady

Adele Shuts Down Skepta Dating Rumors: I'm Single Cat Lady

Adele Shares Hilarious Video of Nicole Richie Scaring Her in Birthday Tribute

Adele Shares Hilarious Video of Nicole Richie Scaring Her in Birthday Tribute

Twitter Debating Over Adele's Alleged Use of Jamaican Dialect on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz'

Twitter Debating Over Adele's Alleged Use of Jamaican Dialect on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz'

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

Eddie Van Halen's Son Fuming Over Private Information Release After Report About Late Rocker's Ashes

Eddie Van Halen's Son Fuming Over Private Information Release After Report About Late Rocker's Ashes

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal

Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler

Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler