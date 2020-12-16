Juanes Teams Up With Latin Grammys to Support Music Scholarship

Instagram Music

The 'La Plata' hitmaker has joined forces with the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation to help sponsor an undergraduate scholarship at Berklee School of Music.

AceShowbiz - Colombian rocker Juanes is helping to put one lucky student through college by funding the 2021 Prodigy Scholarship.

The "La Plata" singer has teamed up with officials at the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation to offer the four-year prize, valued at $200,000 (£150,000), which will cover the costs of a cash-strapped student's bachelor's degree in music at the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

"When the Latin Recording Academy reached out with this opportunity, I felt great joy," Juanes tells Billboard. "It took me back to when I was just getting out of high school and I was obsessed with music but I didn't have the money to study music."

"Actually, studying music wasn't even a thing and back then, I didn't really think studying music would do anything for my future. But now I understand the importance of a music education and that's why it's so beautiful to be able to give back."

Those who are aged between 17 and 24, have a passion for Latin music, and are planning to begin their studies in the autumn of 2021 can now apply for the scholarship until 10 April, 2021.

The scholarship has been given out six times to date, with support from Juanes' peers Enrique Iglesias, Miguel Bose, Julio Iglesias, Carlos Vives, Juan Luis Guerra, and Emilio and Gloria Estefan.