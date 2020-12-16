 
 

Jon Hamm Set to Begin Filming 'Fletch' Remake in Spring 2021

Jon Hamm Set to Begin Filming 'Fletch' Remake in Spring 2021
WENN
Movie

The 'Mad Men' actor is expected to start the production on the new adaptation of the 1985 comedy thriller originally starring Chevy Chase in spring next year.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jon Hamm has revealed the "Fletch" reboot will begin filming in Spring 2021.

The 49-year-old actor will play the investigative reporter M. 'Fletch' Fletcher in a new adaptation of the 1985 comedy thriller that starred Chevy Chase in the lead role. And in an interview with Collider, he explained he hopes to begin filming in New York by early 2021.

Jon told Collider, "We're hoping to start shooting in the springtime, in New York City - you know, fingers crossed. We've got an excellent script, and an excellent director attached, and we're going to start casting soon."

"It's big shoes to fill, obviously. But as I've mentioned in previous conversations, it's a reboot, it's not a remake, so we're going back to the novels and really breaking it down but hopefully bringing what people want to see. So, fingers crossed!"

  See also...

The new movie is being directed by "Superbad" filmmaker Greg Mottola, with the plot based on the second novel in Gregory McDonald's book series, "Confess, Fletch".

The story sees Fletch caught in the middle of multiple murders - one of which pins him as the main suspect. As he seeks to prove his innocence, Fletch has to find his fiancee's stolen art collection, acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead.

The script has been penned by Zev Borrow, who has worked on the "Lethal Weapon" television series. Hamm will serve as a producer on the flick - with manager Connie Tavel - which will be distributed by Miramax.

Connie said, "Producing this film with Jon has been a longtime dream and with Zev and Greg on board to write and direct, I really believe that this will be an exciting and modern re-imagining of this beloved character."

The original flick was a box office hit which led to Chase reprising the role in a less successful sequel, "Fletch Lives", in 1989.

You can share this post!

Jamie Foxx and Family Struggling With 'So Much Pain' After Sister's Death

Juanes Teams Up With Latin Grammys to Support Music Scholarship
Most Read
Gabrielle Union Lands Lead Role in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake
Movie

Gabrielle Union Lands Lead Role in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake

'Another Round' Wins Big at 2020 European Film Awards

'Another Round' Wins Big at 2020 European Film Awards

Barbara Windsor to Be Brought to Life in New 'Carry On' Movies as Hologram

Barbara Windsor to Be Brought to Life in New 'Carry On' Movies as Hologram

Sofia Carson Thankful 'Songbird' Director Let Her and KJ Apa Wrote Their Characters' Love Story

Sofia Carson Thankful 'Songbird' Director Let Her and KJ Apa Wrote Their Characters' Love Story

Jamie Dornan Glad 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Co-Star Emily Blunt Hasn't Seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Jamie Dornan Glad 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Co-Star Emily Blunt Hasn't Seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual

Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual

Chris Pine in Talks to Lead Film Adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Chris Pine in Talks to Lead Film Adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake

National Film Registry 2020: 'The Dark Knight', 'Grease' And 'Shrek' Among Selected Inductees

National Film Registry 2020: 'The Dark Knight', 'Grease' And 'Shrek' Among Selected Inductees

Viola Davis Gets Real About How She Views Her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Character

Viola Davis Gets Real About How She Views Her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Character

Robert Downey Jr. Admits His 'Iron Man' Role 'Creatively Satisfying'

Robert Downey Jr. Admits His 'Iron Man' Role 'Creatively Satisfying'

Jon Hamm Set to Begin Filming 'Fletch' Remake in Spring 2021

Jon Hamm Set to Begin Filming 'Fletch' Remake in Spring 2021