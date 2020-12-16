Richard Madden and Brian Cox Tapped for Scripted Sci-Fi Podcast Series

WENN TV

The 'Game of Thrones' actor and the 'Succession' star are heading to outer space for a new audio series co-created by 'True Detective' star Rhys Wakefield.

AceShowbiz - "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden and "Succession" 's Brian Cox are jetting off to space for a new sci-fi-themed audio series.

The Brits are wrapping up the year by signing on for one of 2020's biggest new entertainment trends amid the coronavirus pandemic - scripted podcasts.

The two will lend their dulcet tones to "From Now", created by Australian "True Detective" star Rhys Wakefield and "Berserk" producer William Day Frank.

Deadline sources report the project is about a fabled spaceship, which has been lost in space for 35 years. When it finally returns to Earth, the craft is carrying only one survivor - played by Madden - who appears not to have aged a day. But when his character reunites with his twin brother, played by Brian, the no-longer-identical pair struggles with a series of big reveals which not only put the siblings' relationship in jeopardy but the future of the human race, too.

Other cast members include David Dastmalchian, Betty Gabriel, Jessica McNamee, Erin Moriarty, Lance Reddick, Elisabeth Shue, and Karla Souza.

The six-part series, to be released by bosses at QCode, debuts on 21 December (20) with new episodes available each week.

Richard Madden was last seen on the big screen in the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" and Sam Mendes' war movie "1917" last year. He will next star in the upcoming Marvel movie "The Eternals", sharing screen with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington.

Meanwhile, Brian Cox's new movies "Last Moment of Clarity" and "The Bay of Silence" came out earlier this year. He will next be seen in a horror film called "Separation".