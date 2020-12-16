 
 

Jamie Foxx and Family Struggling With 'So Much Pain' After Sister's Death

Jamie Foxx and Family Struggling With 'So Much Pain' After Sister's Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Django Unchained' actor talks about his sister DeOndra Dixon's passing and how her 'abrupt' death brought his father, mother, and sister 'so much pain.'

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx went through "so much pain" when his sister died aged 36.

DeOndra Dixon, who was born with Down syndrome, died in October (20), with the "Ray" star speaking to U.S. TV show "Extra" about how he's been coping in the wake of her untimely passing.

"You know what? We are getting along," Foxx said when asked how he had been dealing with his sibling's death. "Earlier, when it happened, it was so abrupt. It was so much pain, man. My mother, my father, and my sister, they all live with me - it was so much pain."

  See also...

Remembering his sister, Jamie said she was a "light" who made the world a better place.

"Watch the Blame It on the Alcohol video - she was the premier dancer on that," he smiled. "There's not a time she wouldn't be at my house at my parties I would throw and go with me and light the world on fire. A few times Chris Brown would just stop by unannounced and just dance with my sister. All of those little things we will remember and will continuously remember her in a joyous way."

"When I tell you that was my baby, and that was my father's baby, my sister's sister, who we just thought was a light."

Following Dixon's death, Jamie took to Instagram to share the sad news, writing at the time, "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... Deondra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive... Deondra you have left a hole in my heart but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me. I love you with every ounce of me. Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love."

You can share this post!

Dionne Warwick Records New Song With Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd After Roasting Them Online

Juanes Teams Up With Latin Grammys to Support Music Scholarship
Related Posts
Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend

Jamie Foxx Teams Up With Global Down Syndrome Foundation to Honor Late Sister With Fund

Jamie Foxx Teams Up With Global Down Syndrome Foundation to Honor Late Sister With Fund

Jamie Foxx Is in 'Unbelievable' Pain Due to Younger Sister's Death at 36

Jamie Foxx Is in 'Unbelievable' Pain Due to Younger Sister's Death at 36

Jamie Foxx Spotted on Dinner Date With Mystery Blonde Amid Katie Holmes' Heated Romance

Jamie Foxx Spotted on Dinner Date With Mystery Blonde Amid Katie Holmes' Heated Romance

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

Eddie Van Halen's Son Fuming Over Private Information Release After Report About Late Rocker's Ashes

Eddie Van Halen's Son Fuming Over Private Information Release After Report About Late Rocker's Ashes

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Meek Mill Launches $2M Scholarship Fund for Underprivileged Kids in Philadelphia

Meek Mill Launches $2M Scholarship Fund for Underprivileged Kids in Philadelphia

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal