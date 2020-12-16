Jamie Foxx and Family Struggling With 'So Much Pain' After Sister's Death

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Django Unchained' actor talks about his sister DeOndra Dixon's passing and how her 'abrupt' death brought his father, mother, and sister 'so much pain.'

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx went through "so much pain" when his sister died aged 36.

DeOndra Dixon, who was born with Down syndrome, died in October (20), with the "Ray" star speaking to U.S. TV show "Extra" about how he's been coping in the wake of her untimely passing.

"You know what? We are getting along," Foxx said when asked how he had been dealing with his sibling's death. "Earlier, when it happened, it was so abrupt. It was so much pain, man. My mother, my father, and my sister, they all live with me - it was so much pain."

Remembering his sister, Jamie said she was a "light" who made the world a better place.

"Watch the Blame It on the Alcohol video - she was the premier dancer on that," he smiled. "There's not a time she wouldn't be at my house at my parties I would throw and go with me and light the world on fire. A few times Chris Brown would just stop by unannounced and just dance with my sister. All of those little things we will remember and will continuously remember her in a joyous way."

"When I tell you that was my baby, and that was my father's baby, my sister's sister, who we just thought was a light."

Following Dixon's death, Jamie took to Instagram to share the sad news, writing at the time, "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... Deondra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive... Deondra you have left a hole in my heart but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me. I love you with every ounce of me. Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love."