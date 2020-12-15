 
 

'Bachelor' Alum Emily Ferguson Dubs Fiance William Karlsson 'Man of My Dreams' After Engagement News

'Bachelor' Alum Emily Ferguson Dubs Fiance William Karlsson 'Man of My Dreams' After Engagement News
Instagram
Celebrity

The 28-year-old former 'The Bachelor' star announces the exciting news on her Instagram account, posting a picture of her professional hockey player beau kissing her forehead sweetly.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Emily Ferguson is hearing the wedding bells. When sharing with the public that she is now officially engaged to longtime boyfriend William Karlsson, the season 20 contestant on "The Bachelor" dubbed her now-fiance a "man of [her] dreams."

The 28-year-old broke the happy news via Instagram on Sunday, December 13. "I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams, this is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever. 12/11/2020," she wrote alongside the picture of the two.

Emily's post was quick to meet with excitement from her fellow "Bachelor" alums. Amanda Stanton raved, "So happy for you!!!!" Lauren Bushnell sent out similar sentiment by writing in the comment section, "So happy for you both." Jade Roper additionally exclaimed, "Omg congrats!!!"

Also sharing the engagement news was Emily's fiance William. The professional hockey player shared online an identical photo which showed him kissing the reality star's forehead and holding her hands. In the caption of the post, he simply noted, "She said YES!!"

  See also...

The following day, the TV personality treated her fans to a video of how William popped the big question. Alongside the clip which saw her beau kneeling down as she cried in disbelief, she penned, "Proposal. How he did it. I never imagined that I would be getting proposed to in sweatpants, hair in a bun and a spray tan....but truly it could not have been more perfect."

"William Karlsson, thank you for loving me for me. You love me when I'm at my worst and when I'm at my best. I don't know how I got so lucky. I can't wait to do life with you forever," she went on gushing. "Also huge thank you to @oscardansk for hiding behind the bush and capturing this solid content @larswilliamkarlsson."

Emily and William started dating in November 2017 after making an appearance on Ben Higgins' season of "The Bachelor" in 2016 alongside her twin Haley Ferguson. The sisters later appeared in several seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise."

You can share this post!

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Find Out Tayshia Adams' Final Four Suitors

Sharon Osbourne Isolating Away From Ozzy After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Most Read
Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

Keri Hilson Casts Doubt With Baby Bump Pictures

Keri Hilson Casts Doubt With Baby Bump Pictures

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Denies Getting 'Secretly Engaged' to MMA Star Tabari Grubbs

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Denies Getting 'Secretly Engaged' to MMA Star Tabari Grubbs

Shane Lynch Grateful to Have His Wife Back After Lockdown Almost Destroyed Their Marriage

Shane Lynch Grateful to Have His Wife Back After Lockdown Almost Destroyed Their Marriage

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Dove Cameron Split From Thomas Doherty: It's Incredibly Difficult Decision

Dove Cameron Split From Thomas Doherty: It's Incredibly Difficult Decision

Gavin Rossdale Determined to Make Music His Children Feel Some Sense of Pride In

Gavin Rossdale Determined to Make Music His Children Feel Some Sense of Pride In

Erik Von Detten and Wife Expecting Second Child

Erik Von Detten and Wife Expecting Second Child

Noel Gallagher Freaks Out Over Son's Tarantula Pets

Noel Gallagher Freaks Out Over Son's Tarantula Pets