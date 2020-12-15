Offset Questions the Safety of New Covid-19 Vaccine

Instagram Celebrity

The Migos star is skeptical of the new coronavirus vaccine, saying he doesn't trust it even if he sees former President Barack Obama get the injection on camera.

Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Offset has joined the ranks of celebrities expressing their doubts about the Covid-19 vaccine, insisting he "doesn't trust" it.

The Migos star opened up about his thoughts surrounding the coronavirus injection during a chat with TMZ.com.

Asked if he was planning to get the vaccine, Offset replied, "I don't trust it though."

He continued to explain that his distrust stems from the different treatment the medical profession gives those in the black community, adding, "A lot of the government s**t, I don't be thinking it's for us."

When asked if it would reassure him to see former U.S. President Barack Obama take the vaccine on camera, Offset replied it wouldn't, because the ex POTUS already has "celebrity status" and is therefore treated differently.

Offset, who shares daughter Kulture with Cardi B, added he'd seen a picture which claims to be of four people who had volunteered to take the Pfizer vaccine, who looked as though they were experiencing some mild facial paralysis.

However, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) said that while four people who took the vaccine experienced Bell's palsy, it doesn't appear to be linked to the injection itself.

They added the results were "consistent with the expected background rate in the general population" and "there is no clear basis upon which to conclude a causal relationship at this time."

Another star skeptical of Covid-19 is "Black Panther" actress Letitia Wright. She was forced to shut down her social media accounts following online outrage after she questioned the safety of the new coronavirus vaccine.