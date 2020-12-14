 
 

Alison Mack Files for Divorce From Nicki Clyne Ahead of Sex Cult Sentencing

The former 'Smallville' star, who was charged with sex trafficking among others for her involvement in the Nxivm cult, has been married to 'Battlestar Galactica' actress Nicki Clyne for three years.

  Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Allison Mack has filed for divorce from "Battlestar Galactica"'s Nicki Clyne as she faces sentencing for her role in the Nxivm cult.

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges last year, and apologised for her involvement with the controversial self-help group, run by convicted Svengali Keith Raniere.

And now as she's facing 15 years to life in prison, two years after she was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labour conspiracy, the former Smallville star has filed for divorce from her wife of three years, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors accused Mack, who played Superman's friend Chloe Sullivan on TV, of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere.

This arrives after Clyne made a jaw-dropping revelation in a letter to a Brooklyn federal court judge ahead of Raniere's sentencing for running a master-slave group within the upstate organization. In October, she defended Raniere as she claimed to be his "partner."

"I find this idea completely absurd and even offensive - as a woman and a partner of Keith's for over a decade," she wrote in the letter unsealed on Tuesday, October 20, per Page Six. "I have never known Keith to want intimacy with someone who doesn't want it, and it's a ridiculous notion to think he would have gone to all that trouble for sex."

Federal prosecutors previously identified Clyne as a part of Keith's "inner circle" or "first-line masters" in the secret group called DOS, along with Mack. She, however, was not charged as a co-conspirator on any of the federal charges that were brought against Reneire or other inner circle members.

