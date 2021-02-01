Brandi Boyd Defends T.I. and Tiny Despite Sexual Abuse Allegations

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In a video posted on Instagram, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star speaks up for the hip-hop couple, who is accused of sex trafficking by Tiny's former friend Sabrina Peterson.

Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brandi Boyd has weighed in on the drama that has been dragging T.I. and Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle. Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star emphatically defended the couple amid sexual abuse allegations.

"Do not come for her character. Do not slander. Do not. It's disgusting," the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star said in the clip, as she spoke up on the situation that has portrayed T.I. and Tiny in a negative way.

T.I. and Tiny are facing allegations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking on women and minors. Sabrina Peterson, who is a former friend of the couple, was the first who came up with an allegation against the rapper. She claimed that he once put a gun to her head in front of her children. She later shared T.I.'s other alleged victims' accounts of their experiences of sexual abuse at the hands of the pair couple.

Denying the allegations, the "Let's Get Away" spitter released a statement through his rep which read, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson."

Alluding to Sabrina having stalked their family for years, the statement continued, "The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade." They went on threatening to take legal action against the accuser, stating, "They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."

T.I. further denied any wrongdoings as he posted a video on Instagram. "What we not going to do is open up the door to my bedroom," he said. "Whatever we ever have done, has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like. If we want something, we know exactly where to go get it. We've never forced anybody, we've never drugged anybody against their will, we've never held anybody against their will. We've never made anybody do anything. We never sexually trafficked anything."

Sabrina, meanwhile, stood by her claims. In response to the Harrises' denial, she posted on her Instagram account, "LETS TAKE A LIE DETECTOR TEST! Currently finding a CREDIBLE RESOURCE! If you know a CREDIBLE LIE DETECTION SERVICE PLEASE FORWARD ME THEIR INFO I WOULD LIKE TO GO TODAY!"