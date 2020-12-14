 
 

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

After the Lashed by Blac Chyna founder debuted her possible new man on Instagram, a guy claims in the comment section that he and the reality TV are 'sharing now.'

AceShowbiz - While Blac Chyna has left her fans guessing after dropping a cryptic post about her alleged new man, more information about the mystery guy has come from a third party. A man has outed the model's supposed new boyfriend as gay.

On Friday, December 11, the reality TV star took to her Instagram account to seemingly introduce her boyfriend to her followers. The hunky guy, who is later revealed to be artist Lil Twin, showed off his muscly arms as he rocked a white sleeveless top in the image.

The music video vixen, who rose to prominence after appearing in the music video for the song "Monster" by Kanye West, seemingly declared her possession on the guy as she simply wrote in the caption, "Mines." The post, however, has since been deleted from her page.

However, it wasn't before a guy named Sola Radio, who claims to be Lil Twin's ex-boyfriend, took notice of Chyna's post. In the comment section, the alleged ex-lover of Lil Twin wrote, "Yeah he mine to." When another user asked Sola for confirmation, "that's yo dude?", he replied, "been my n***a but I guess we sharing now."

Meanwhile, on his Instagram Stories, Sola has shared some cryptic posts seemingly in response to Chyna's public declaration of her new man. Alluding that Lil Twin has been ghosting him after he's apparently romantically involved with the mother of two, Sola wrote, "N***a so this is why my number blocked? Yea f**k you @liltwinofficial."

He went on sharing some receipts to prove their relationship, including a photo from their alleged tropical vacation. "Remember this day daddy," he wrote over the picture. Sola went on blasting Lil Twin in another post which read, "He played his mf self period dont mf play wit my emotional a** now you can have that sis."

