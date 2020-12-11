 
 

Blac Chyna Introduces Her New Man: He's Mine

The Lashed by Blac Chyna founder seemingly wants to declare her possession on the hunky mystery guy, whose picture is posted by Rob Kardashian's former girlfriend on her Instagram page.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has apparently found herself a new man. On early Friday, December 11, the reality TV star took to her Instagram account to seemingly introduce her boyfriend to her fans and to the public in general.

She shared a picture of the mystery man on her page. The hunky guy, whose body is clad in tattoos, showed off his muscly arms as he rocked a white sleeveless top. The man, who rocks long natural curly hair, seems to be into fancy stuff as he sported some bejeweled bracelets, a shiny watch and some chokers in the image.

The music video vixen, who rose to prominence after appearing in the music video for the song "Monster" by Kanye West, declared her possession on the guy, whose name is currently unknown, as she simply wrote in the caption, "Mines."

The post was quickly flooded with comments from people who are curious about the guy's identity. "Who that," one straight-forwardly asked. Another suggested to the Lashed by Blac Chyna founder, "Don't be shy drop the @."

Another mocked an alleged big age gap between the pair, as some think that Chyna's new man is in his 20s. "Your......... step child?" the said user wrote. Another gushed, "He is fine af!"

Some others, however, were skeptical about Chyna's relationship with the mystery guy. "HE'S DEFINITELY A PAID PROMO...SHE'S CAPPING BUT THAT'S NONE OF MY BUSINESS," one claimed.

Another similarly speculated, "Another boy who hired her as a girlfriend. I wonder if there's some kind of app she uses for her services. Or do they contact her manager and be like 'how much to date Chyna?' One thing about her is she's about her bag..."

While those commenters were , some others paid more attention to the caption. Correcting the spelling of Rob Kardashian's former girlfriend, one told the 32-year-old star, "correction..MINE!!" Another similarly pointed out, "*mine....no s."

