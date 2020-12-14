 
 

Tom Morello Recalls Learning 250 Songs Before Touring With Bruce Springsteen

WENN/Jaime Espinoza/Apega
Music

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist opens up he had to learn over 200 songs before going on a tour with the 'Born to Run' hitmaker and the E Street Band.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tom Morello "learned 250 songs" before his first tour with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band- but it still wasn't enough.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist - who was part of the "Born to Run" musician's legendary touring group from 2008 to 2015 - admitted he still felt unprepared for the frontman's habit of taking random requests from the audience.

Responding to a fan asking about the "initiation ritual" for the band, he told Uncut magazine, "The E Street Band was one of the greatest live rock bands in the world for 40 years before I played with them, so my main job was not to ruin a perfectly good thing."

"I learned 250 songs before departing for the first tour, so I guess that would be the induction. And still, it wasn't enough."

"Bruce would often surprise us by taking requests from the crowd - and sometimes they weren't even Bruce Springsteen songs. When we were in Australia, we played songs by INXS, the Bee Gees..."

Tom insisted none of the band members has any idea how the setlist will go, and The Boss would even change the "arrangements" on the fly.

He added, "No one in the band knows what the next song is, ever."

"And the arrangements of the songs are also not carved in stone, so you never know when it might be time for a guitar solo. It really kept me on my toes."

Nowadays, Morello has to keep up with his children, and he admitted his 11-year-old is more into modern hip-hop than rock music.

He said, "As a young person it's imperative that you like music that your parents don't really understand."

"In the same way that KISS and Black Sabbath made my mom raise an eyebrow, I raise that same eyebrow, but I have to push it down."

"My nine-year-old loves classic rock, for him it's Zeppelin and Floyd and AC/DC... but sometimes it's so loud."

Tom Morello Wants Fans to Name and Shame 'George Floyd Challenge' Pranksters

Tom Morello Squashes Hope for Rage Against the Machine Reunion

Tom Morello to Perform in Sweden Despite Fractured Hand

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song
Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Listen: Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Duet 'Matches'

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Family as She's Feted at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

