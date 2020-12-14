 
 

Barbara Windsor to Be Brought to Life in New 'Carry On' Movies as Hologram

The late iconic British actress who has just passed away this week is expected to appear in the next three movies from the 'Carry On' franchise as a hologram.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dame Barbara Windsor is set to appear in three new "Carry On" films - as a hologram.

The beloved actress passed away on Thursday (10Dec20), aged 83, but the producers of the long-running "Carry On" franchise are planning to bring her back for a string of upcoming movies.

Brian Baker, the boss of Carry On Films Ltd, told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, "We have got two new stories and we are looking to do one of the old ones again to bring it up to modern day quality - probably Carry On Sergeant. Barbara will be making an appearance. It will be a tilt of the head to say, 'Well done'. That’s the best way to do it."

"We are looking at using a hologram from old footage to put her in a situation like a queue for the Royal Albert Hall or serving in a shop. People loved her because she was down to earth. She saw the funny side. She didn't take offence. She had the old fashioned British seaside humour."

Other icons of the franchise, like Sid James and Kenneth Williams, are also set to feature in the films.

"We want to honour the legacy of producer Peter Rogers," Baker added. "He is the unsung hero of the Carry On films."

Dame Barbara appeared in a number of "Carry On" movies between 1964 and 1974, including "Carry On Spying", "Carry On Doctor", and "Carry On Camping".

The new films are set to be released on a streaming platform in 2022.

"We're talking to a new ensemble of characters," Baker explained. "We want new idiosyncrasies and personalities. We're not going to copy what's gone before."

