 
 

Gemma Arterton Explains Why She's Not Ready to Have Babies With Husband Rory Keenan

The former James Bond girl talks about marriage life with Rory Keenan, saying she is putting babies on hold because of the state of the planet amid the ongoing pandemic.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Gemma Arterton isn't sure about motherhood, because of the state of the planet.

The former Bond girl, who married actor Rory Keenan last year (19), would love to start a family one day, but fears there's never a good time to bring a child into the world.

"I do see kids in my future but sometimes I think about the world we're living in and I'm not sure how I feel about bringing a kid into it at the moment, you know?" Gemma tells Red magazine.

The 34 year old star has a quiet life with Rory but admits she used to always look for "drama" in her relationships because she thought that's what romance was. "When I was younger, my mum would say to me, 'Oh you always want the drama, but that's not what it's about', and I was like, 'If it's not dramatic, it's not romance' - probably because I listened to too much music and read all these poems about that."

"But you go through these crazy love stories when you're young where you think, 'Oh my gosh, they've left for five minutes, I can't deal', and then you get older and realise you just don't want that any more. You want something simple and lovely, something truer and more solid."

Gemma was attracted to her husband because he's such a "good" guy. "He was raised by amazing parents and has an incredible family. He's a really good man," she coos. "I think that as you get older, that's what you need. I just want to feel like I'm with someone that is good and makes me feel good."

