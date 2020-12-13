 
 

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song
Instagram
Music

The 'Good in Goodbye' singer urges her fans to know their worth and leave a toxic relationship on a new song from her upcoming debut album 'Life Support'.

  • Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Madison Beer takes aim at a "disrespectful boyfriend" on her latest single, "BOYS***".

The 22-year-old singer has dropped the latest track from her upcoming debut studio album, "Life Support", and revealed the song is about "knowing your worth" and when it's time to exit an unhealthy relationship.

The lyrics include, "One too many times I let you ruin my life / 'cause I thought you would change but I see it now."

Speaking of what inspired the track, she said, "BOYS*** is one of the last songs I recorded for my album, and it was just kind of a build up after this really long year."

  See also...

"It's simply about knowing your worth and when to leave a situation. With the play on 'bull***' I figured it was the perfect time to use the age old saying about an immature or disrespectful boyfriend, 'he's not a man, he's a boy,' but it then flourished into more. This isn't as simple as a childish man, it's deeper than that."

"Anyone can behave in a 'BOY***' manner and I think there's something to be said about knowing when enough is enough and when you're truly just feeding into nonsense, I think a lot of that is knowing your worth. This song is meant to uplift and inspire people, of all genders, to know when it's time to stop putting up with boy***."

"BOYS***" follows the release of tracks "Good in Goodbye", "Selfish", and "Stained Glass".

The latter single saw Madison open up about the "scrutiny" she has faced in her life and call for everyone to "be more gentle and not judge so hard."

"Life Support" is released on next February (21).

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

Chris Evans Joins Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay's Star-Studded Movie
Related Posts
Madison Beer Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts Due to Borderline Personality Disorder

Madison Beer Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts Due to Borderline Personality Disorder

Madison Beer Apologizes After Facing Backlash for Romanticizing Lolita and Dr. Hannibal Lecter

Madison Beer Apologizes After Facing Backlash for Romanticizing Lolita and Dr. Hannibal Lecter

Madison Beer Hits Back at Accusations She Used Black Lives Matter Protests for Photo Op

Madison Beer Hits Back at Accusations She Used Black Lives Matter Protests for Photo Op

Madison Beer Apologizes for Her Ill-Timing TikTok Video

Madison Beer Apologizes for Her Ill-Timing TikTok Video

Most Read
Janet Jackson Gushes Over Teyana Taylor as the Latter Reveals New Career After Music Retirement
Music

Janet Jackson Gushes Over Teyana Taylor as the Latter Reveals New Career After Music Retirement

Jamie Cullum Becomes World Record Holder After Hosting Largest Music Lesson Ever

Jamie Cullum Becomes World Record Holder After Hosting Largest Music Lesson Ever

Don McLean to Begin American Pie 50th Anniversary World Tour With Special Concert

Don McLean to Begin American Pie 50th Anniversary World Tour With Special Concert

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Shawn Mendes Almost Quit Music During Meltdown This Year

Shawn Mendes Almost Quit Music During Meltdown This Year

Grammy Boss Apologizes to Tiffany Haddish Over 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host Pre-Show Event

Grammy Boss Apologizes to Tiffany Haddish Over 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host Pre-Show Event

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

BTS Hailed Time Magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year

BTS Hailed Time Magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'