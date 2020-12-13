 
 

Chris Evans Joins Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay's Star-Studded Movie

Chris Evans Joins Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay's Star-Studded Movie
WENN
Movie

The 'Captain America' actor is officially added to the 'Don't Look Up' star-studded ensemble that also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Jonah Hill.

  • Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Captain America" hunk Chris Evans has joined Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep, and Cate Blanchett in director Adam McKay's latest star-studded movie.

The as-yet-untitled project, about two astronomers who try to warn people about an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, also boasts Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi, and Ariana Grande, and now Evans has joined in the fun, according to Deadline.

The actor won't have to travel far for his new role - production is already underway in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

  See also...

McKay is directing and co-producing the film from a script he wrote for Netflix.

Chris Evans is also set to lend his voice to Buzz Lightyear in a new Pixar movie. Titled "Lightyear", the upcoming movie is a prequel to the "Toy Story" film series. "Just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on," the actor explained.

He also insisted he wasn't replacing Tim Allen in the film. "Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance," he said. "I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling. I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1.. I didn't stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited."

The Marvel star was last seen on the big screen in 2019's "Knives Out". He also starred on miniseries "Defending Jacob" last year. His other next projects include "The Gray Man" which will reunite him with "Captain America" director, the Russo brothers.

You can share this post!

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser
Related Posts
Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Join Jennifer Lawrence in Star-Studded Cast of Netflix Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Join Jennifer Lawrence in Star-Studded Cast of Netflix Comedy

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Most Read
Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From 'Aquaman' After Split
Movie

Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From 'Aquaman' After Split

Ariana DeBose Credits 'The Prom' for Giving Her Full Circle Celebratory Moment

Ariana DeBose Credits 'The Prom' for Giving Her Full Circle Celebratory Moment

'Spider-Man 3' Reported to Bring Back Charlie Cox's Daredevil

'Spider-Man 3' Reported to Bring Back Charlie Cox's Daredevil

Dianne Wiest Looks to Never Using Script Again After Fun 'Let Them All Talk' Improvisation

Dianne Wiest Looks to Never Using Script Again After Fun 'Let Them All Talk' Improvisation

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires Patty Jenkins as First Female Director for the Franchise

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires Patty Jenkins as First Female Director for the Franchise

Harrison Ford Teams Up With 'Logan' Director to Close Out Indiana Jones' Journey

Harrison Ford Teams Up With 'Logan' Director to Close Out Indiana Jones' Journey

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

'Dune' Director Furious at Warner Bros. Over Decision to Release Movie on HBO Max

'Dune' Director Furious at Warner Bros. Over Decision to Release Movie on HBO Max

Chris Evans Can't Stop Smiling Over Buzz Lightyear Role in 'Toy Story' Prequel

Chris Evans Can't Stop Smiling Over Buzz Lightyear Role in 'Toy Story' Prequel

Kerry Washington Gets Candid Why She Considers Her Villain Role in 'The Prom' A Good Exercise

Kerry Washington Gets Candid Why She Considers Her Villain Role in 'The Prom' A Good Exercise

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

Chris Evans Joins Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay's Star-Studded Movie

Chris Evans Joins Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay's Star-Studded Movie

Christoph Waltz Joins Michael Douglas in 'Reagan and Gorbachev' Movie

Christoph Waltz Joins Michael Douglas in 'Reagan and Gorbachev' Movie