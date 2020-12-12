Lil Wayne to Get Leniency After Striking Plea Deal in Federal Weapons Charge

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Lollipop' singer is facing up to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, but he's likely to get a lighter sentence because he's accepting responsibility.

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to federal gun charge. The rapper entered his guilty plea in a federal district court on Friday, December 11 for illegal possession of a firearm while traveling to South Florida on a private jet in last December. "Your honor, I plead guilty," he said during the virtual hearing, per The New York Times.

The feds say they received an anonymous tip that led officers to the Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida, where they found Weezy, whose private jet had just arrived from California, two days before Christmas 2019. When they spoke to the passengers, the 38-year-old, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., admitted to having a gun in his bag.

After getting a search warrant, police found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition. They also claim they found a bag containing personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone.

He was officially slapped with a federal weapons charge for the 2019 incident in November of this year. He is facing up to 10 years in prison, but he's likely to get leniency. Sources tell TMZ that Tunechi agreed to the guilty plea and in exchange, the government agreed to recommend a lighter sentence because he's accepting responsibility. His sentencing is scheduled for January 28, 2021.

The charge comes 11 years after Wayne was convicted of a felony gun charge in New York back in 2009. Due to the previous felony gun conviction, he is banned from owning a firearm. He is currently free on $250,000 bail, but had to surrender his passport.

Back in November, his attorney Howard Srebnick questioned why convicted felons had been stripped of their Second Amendment rights. He also assured that despite the "Got Money" rapper's meeting with President Donald Trump right before the election, he was "not aware of any attempt by the White House to intervene on Carter's behalf in this case." The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida additionally confirmed that no one from the White House had "called or intervened."