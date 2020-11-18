Lil Wayne Facing 10 Years in Jail for Weapons Charge

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Lollipop' hitmaker is facing up to a decade behind bars after he was hit with a weapons charge, nearly a year after his private plane was searched by federal agents.

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop star Lil Wayne is facing up to 10 years behind bars after he was slapped with a federal weapons charge.

The "Lollipop" hitmaker's legal woe is related to an incident in December, 2019, when federal agents conducted a search of his private plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida, where his aircraft had made a stop en route to California.

Authorities reportedly found guns and drugs on board, but at the time, Wayne, who was a passenger on the plane, was "cleared" to leave, according to his attorney, Howard Srebnick.

Now the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has decided to prosecute the rapper, charging him with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon - 11 years after Wayne served time for a felony gun charge in New York back in 2009.

The new count carries a punishment of up to a decade in prison, if he is convicted.

Srebnick tells TMZ his client had a gold-plated handgun in his luggage, but explains, "There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person."

"The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, Jr., will face the charge in court next month, December 2020.