 
 

Lil Wayne Facing 10 Years in Jail for Weapons Charge

Lil Wayne Facing 10 Years in Jail for Weapons Charge
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Lollipop' hitmaker is facing up to a decade behind bars after he was hit with a weapons charge, nearly a year after his private plane was searched by federal agents.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop star Lil Wayne is facing up to 10 years behind bars after he was slapped with a federal weapons charge.

The "Lollipop" hitmaker's legal woe is related to an incident in December, 2019, when federal agents conducted a search of his private plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida, where his aircraft had made a stop en route to California.

Authorities reportedly found guns and drugs on board, but at the time, Wayne, who was a passenger on the plane, was "cleared" to leave, according to his attorney, Howard Srebnick.

Now the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has decided to prosecute the rapper, charging him with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon - 11 years after Wayne served time for a felony gun charge in New York back in 2009.

  See also...

The new count carries a punishment of up to a decade in prison, if he is convicted.

Srebnick tells TMZ his client had a gold-plated handgun in his luggage, but explains, "There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person."

"The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, Jr., will face the charge in court next month, December 2020.

You can share this post!

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy

Diplo Denies Leaking Revenge Porn

Related Posts
Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot Spark Reconciliation Rumor Post-Election

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot Spark Reconciliation Rumor Post-Election

Is Reginae Carter Shading Dad Lil Wayne Over His Trump Support?

Is Reginae Carter Shading Dad Lil Wayne Over His Trump Support?

Lil Wayne Responds After Girlfriend Says He Dumps Her for Not Supporting Donald Trump

Lil Wayne Responds After Girlfriend Says He Dumps Her for Not Supporting Donald Trump

Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Denise Bidot Deletes Instagram After Denying Split Rumors

Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Denise Bidot Deletes Instagram After Denying Split Rumors

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital