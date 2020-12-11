 
 

Lizzo: Fame Puts 'Magnifying Glass' on Negative Thoughts About Myself

Lizzo: Fame Puts 'Magnifying Glass' on Negative Thoughts About Myself
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker says 'money doesn't buy you happiness' as she admits to struggling with self-loathing that becomes worse under the media scrutiny.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has been struggling with negative thoughts about her body.

The "Juice" hitmaker admitted she has been struggling to stay positive and found herself suddenly hating herself and her body, which she has been finding difficult to shake off.

  See also...

Speaking in a video to fans posted on TikTok, she shared, "I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself. Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me?' 'Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true.' And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' and hating my body. I'd normally have some positive thing to say to get out of this (but I didn't this time). And that's OK, too. I think these are normal. They happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us. We are the best of us. I can only hope that it changes for the better. But I know I'm beautiful. I just don't feel it. But I know I'm going to get through it."

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously admitted fame "puts a magnifying glass" on her negative thoughts.

She shared, "You can be the coolest, most richest person ever and it doesn't buy you f**king happiness. Money doesn't buy you happiness. Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s**t that you already have. And if that s**t is f**ked up, you're just going to have even more magnified f**ked up s**t in situations where it doesn't even seem valid or like you're even like supposed to feel that way and so it f**ks you up even more because you feel super f**king ungrateful."

You can share this post!

George Clooney Says Lockdown Confirmed to Him That He 'Picked Right' With Amal

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend
Related Posts
Lizzo: Sudden Allyship of Young White People Keeps My Hope Alive for America

Lizzo: Sudden Allyship of Young White People Keeps My Hope Alive for America

Lizzo Struggling to Remove Nipple Pastie in Video, Begging Fans for Help

Lizzo Struggling to Remove Nipple Pastie in Video, Begging Fans for Help

Lizzo Strips Down to Sexy Lingerie for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Lizzo Strips Down to Sexy Lingerie for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Lizzo's Vogue Cover Is a Form of Anna Wintour Keeping Her Promise, Andre Leon Talley Praises

Lizzo's Vogue Cover Is a Form of Anna Wintour Keeping Her Promise, Andre Leon Talley Praises

Most Read
Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal
Celebrity

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested