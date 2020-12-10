Summer Walker and London On Da Track Appear to Be Back On Again

Celebrity

The 'Playing Games' singer, who is currently pregnant with the rapper and record producer's child, recently blasted him for allegedly not being present in the lives of his other children with his exes.

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker and London On Da Track seemingly just couldn't stay away from each other for too long. Less than two weeks after taking their issue to social media, the R&B singer has seemingly hinted that they are now back together again.

The 24-year-old Atlanta-born star sparked the reconciliation speculation with her new photo. On Wednesday, December 9, she posted on her Instagram Stories her selfie with a red Ferrari in the background.

The red Ferrari seemingly belongs to her on-and-off boyfriend and her soon-to-be baby daddy. Back in November, the 29-year-old artist posted on his own account a picture of him posing at what looks like a gas station while leaning on the fancy ride.

With Summer's photo and her suddenly being quiet about London, many are convinced that the two have reunited. "That's why sis got quiet she went back...she gonna be loud again soon," one person commented on the photo.

Another similarly speculated, "Thats why we aint been hearing from her this last week." Not impressed that they're back together, a third commenter wrote, "It's giving shameless at this point." Another slammed Summer's decision to take London back, "Not her going back after all that."

Prior to this, Summer put London and his baby mamas on blast in an Instagram rant. "I should really out this bum a** n***a @londonondatrack. I could really f**k up life...lol (laugh out loud) but I'm not... for now. lol ... for now ima just take my l," she wrote in late November.

Summer went on to call London "selfish," claiming, "I tried to get his baby mamas to let him see the kids, they didn't want to cause they was bitter & hated me for no reason. I tried to get, everybody to just get the f**k along like one big happy family and instead everyone just s**t on me. & now I just have the s**t end of the stick cause all these mf's (mother f**kers) is G H E T T 0 (sic)."

London later seemed to respond to Summer's claims with his own Instagram Story post. "I'm not going to let heightened emotions, continued false narratives and accusations trick me into disrespecting the mothers of ANY of my children," he wrote without specifically mentioning whom his message was directed at.

He went on denying that he is not present in his children's lives. "I love my kids dearly and currently doing everything in my power (legally) to ensure my kids safety and quality of life," he stated, before adding, "Drama isn't my priority. my children are."