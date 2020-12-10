Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Instagram Celebrity

Kewon Dontrell White has been taken into federal custody for prohibited person in possession of a firearm after allegedly shooting the Dallas rapper on a highway in November.

AceShowbiz - A suspect has been arrested in Mo3's murder, almost one month after he was tragically killed in a highway shooting. 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White has been taken into federal custody for prohibited person in possession of a firearm in addition to being charged for murder.

According to local news station CBSDFW, a witness contacted police during the investigation and that information helped lead to Kewon's arrest. His bond for the murder charge will be set at a later date by the magistrate.

Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was shot and killed on Wednesday, November 11 on I-35 in Oak Cliff in Dallas. The "Shottaz Reloaded" emcee was driving on a freeway and the alleged gunman was driving parallel to Mo3.

Mo3 reportedly tried to get around the traffic, but ended up crashing his vehicle on the side of the road. He then got out of his car and ran for his life, but the gunman chased him and shot him in the back of the head. Mo3 was rushed to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead from his injuries. Mo3 was apparently being followed by the gunman since he left a friend's house.

Later in the month, police turned to the public for help to locate the suspect. They released photos of the gunman, who was seen carrying a gun as he appeared to run away from the murder scene. His face was covered behind a balaclava. Police believe the alleged gunman drove a 2014 or 2015 black Chevy Camaro and took off with the vehicle northbound on I-35E after firing shots at Mo3.

Fellow rapper Boosie Badazz (a.k.a. Lil Boosie) was among those mourning the death of the 28-year-old star. "IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY 'MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE," he tweeted his condolences after the news broke.