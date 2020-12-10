 
 

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested
Instagram
Celebrity

Kewon Dontrell White has been taken into federal custody for prohibited person in possession of a firearm after allegedly shooting the Dallas rapper on a highway in November.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - A suspect has been arrested in Mo3's murder, almost one month after he was tragically killed in a highway shooting. 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White has been taken into federal custody for prohibited person in possession of a firearm in addition to being charged for murder.

According to local news station CBSDFW, a witness contacted police during the investigation and that information helped lead to Kewon's arrest. His bond for the murder charge will be set at a later date by the magistrate.

Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was shot and killed on Wednesday, November 11 on I-35 in Oak Cliff in Dallas. The "Shottaz Reloaded" emcee was driving on a freeway and the alleged gunman was driving parallel to Mo3.

  See also...

Mo3 reportedly tried to get around the traffic, but ended up crashing his vehicle on the side of the road. He then got out of his car and ran for his life, but the gunman chased him and shot him in the back of the head. Mo3 was rushed to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead from his injuries. Mo3 was apparently being followed by the gunman since he left a friend's house.

Later in the month, police turned to the public for help to locate the suspect. They released photos of the gunman, who was seen carrying a gun as he appeared to run away from the murder scene. His face was covered behind a balaclava. Police believe the alleged gunman drove a 2014 or 2015 black Chevy Camaro and took off with the vehicle northbound on I-35E after firing shots at Mo3.

Fellow rapper Boosie Badazz (a.k.a. Lil Boosie) was among those mourning the death of the 28-year-old star. "IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY 'MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE," he tweeted his condolences after the news broke.

You can share this post!

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending

Tarek El-Moussa Calls Out 'Selling Sunset' Villain Christine Quinn Over 'Rude Comments'
Related Posts
Police Release Photos of Mo3's Alleged Killer in Hopes of Catching Him

Police Release Photos of Mo3's Alleged Killer in Hopes of Catching Him

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Most Read
Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head
Celebrity

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway