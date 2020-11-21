Police Release Photos of Mo3's Alleged Killer in Hopes of Catching Him

Instagram Celebrity

The Dallas Police Department seeks public's help to identify the male suspect in the rapper's shooting, whom cops say was seen driving in a possible 2014 or 2015 black Chevy Camaro.

AceShowbiz - Police have released images of the suspected gunman in Mo3's fatal shooting. The rapper's alleged killer was captured on surveillance camera at the scene of the incident and on Thursday night, November 19, officials sent out the photos in hopes of catching the man.

In the pictures, the man was seen carrying a gun as he appeared to run away from the murder scene. His face was covered behind a balaclava. Police believe the alleged gunman drove a 2014 or 2015 black Chevy Camaro and took off with the vehicle northbound on I-35E after firing shots at Mo3.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information about the alleged gunman is asked to contact Det. Chris Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email [email protected] by referring to case No. 201916-2020.

Mo3 was fatally shot November 11 on I-35 in Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas. The "Shottaz Reloaded" emcee was driving on a freeway and the alleged gunman was following him, driving parallel to the rapper.

Mo3 reportedly tried to get around the traffic, but ended up crashing his vehicle on the side of the road. He then got out of his car and ran for his life, but the gunman chased him and shot him in the back of the head. Mo3 was rushed to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Subsequent reports said that Mo3 allegedly noticed he was being tailed after leaving a friend's house. He was aware he was being followed from the home to a gas station and tried to escape the situation by jumping on I-35.

Meanwhile, a woman who was believed spending her time with Mo3 before he was gunned down has denied speculation that she set him up. "When karma spin the block Mfs will reap what they sew mark my words," so she posted on November 15.

Hinting that she was hurt by the allegation while still mourning the loss of the rapper, she added in another post, "Alright Momo I'm back I know you seen me crying and laughed caused my cry face ugly as f**k. My feelings was hurt f**k they still is but it's cool you ain't gotta do this lame a** world s**t momo."