 
 

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending

Donald Trump's Continuous Election Whining Results in #CryBabyTrump Trending
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Even though it has been a month and two days after the presidential election, which took place on November 3, the businessman-turned-president has yet to concede the election.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - The 2020 election defeat is a hard pill to swallow for Donald Trump. Even though it has been a month and two days after the presidential election, POTUS has yet to concede the election. On Wednesday, December 9, he asked the Supreme Court to let him join the state of Texas' lawsuit instead.

The said lawsuit is trying to dismiss the election results from the battleground states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where Joe Biden won. He also took to Twitter to tweet about "RIGGED ELECTION," adding, "There is massive evidence of widespread fraud in the four states (plus) mentioned in the Texas suit. Just look at all of the tapes and affidavits!"

Upon watching his reactions, online users were trending #crybabytrump on Twitter. "All around this nation, elementary, middle school, and high school coaches are teaching our young people about sportsmanship: how to have dignity, lose gracefully and show class--and this president and his party are showing them what the complete opposite looks like. #crybabyTrump," author John Pavlovitz wrote on the blue bird app.

  See also...

Another user mocked the businessman-turned president by writing, "#DiaperDon is being #CryBabyTrump." Replying to Donald's tweet, another person said, "#CryBabyTrump is trending all day long because you #LOST. Get over it." Meidas University correspondent Emma Silverman also gave her take on exactly the viral hashtag, explaining why "#crybabytrump" was trending in a video that has garnered almost 3,000 "likes" on Twitter.

"The dude who was behind in the polls by double digits for months before the election can't believe he lost the election. Go figure. Woman facepalming #CryBabyTrump #DemVoice1," one critic added. Someone chimed in, "#CryBabyTrump can't stop whining like a 2 year old.. waaaaaa."

Alluding that it's time for Trump to admit his defeat and move on, someone added, "The election ended, what, 36 days ago? This is just #crybabyTrump throwing his usual tantrum on his way to obscurity!"

You can share this post!

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested
Related Posts
Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Michael Moore Rules Out Making Donald Trump Documentary: No One Wants to See It

Michael Moore Rules Out Making Donald Trump Documentary: No One Wants to See It

Most Read
Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head
Celebrity

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway