'The View' Blasts 'Entitled Brat' Olivia Jade Following 'Red Table Talk' Interview

ABC/Instagram TV

While Whoopi Goldberg opts to not give harsh comments, her co-host Ana Navarro doesn't mince her words by calling out the YouTube personality over her parents', Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, involvement in college admission bribe.

Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Despite Olivia Jade Giannulli's' public apology over college admission bribe, "The View" co-hosts didn't seem to be soften towards the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. In the December 8 episode of the talk show, the ladies of "The View" dragged Olivia following her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk".

Of the interview, co-host Sunny Hostin, whose two children are both student athletes, said, "I don't think she went far enough, but I do put most of the blame on her parents." She went on adding, "They should have taught her better. It's been very difficult for me to understand. Because while my children have grown up with a certain amount of wealth, as I did not, we made sure to teach them that cheating is never appropriate."

"For many Black children, being an athlete is one of the only entrances into college," Sunny explained. Referring to Lori and her husband's attempt to fraudulently admit Olivia and her sister Isabella Gianulli to USC as part of the crew team, she continued, "And for Olivia Jade to try to take one of those legitimate spots from another athlete I just think is deplorable. And she didn't address that."

Sara Haines agreed that it might take a while for people to accept Olivia's apology. "It was a step she had to take, but she's got about 99 more before she's earning respect back, and I think her actions will speak louder than her words," she opined. "I'll give her a minute. But I don't buy her 'I grew up in a bubble' excuse. She's 20 years old; I expect more from my four-year-old."

While Whoopi Goldberg opted to not give harsh comments, co-host Ana Navarro didn't mince her words by calling out the YouTube personality. "I really have no interest in talking about this entitled brat and her enabling parents," she said. "I don't really have the bandwidth to give a hoot about Olivia Jade wanting her platform back."

Olivia addressed her parents Lori and Mossimo Giannulli's involvement in the college bribery scandal in the Tuesday episode of Jada, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris' Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk". "There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong," the social media personality admitted. "And I think every single person in my family can be like, that was messed up. That was a big mistake."

"I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward," she went on saying.