 
 

'The View' Blasts 'Entitled Brat' Olivia Jade Following 'Red Table Talk' Interview

'The View' Blasts 'Entitled Brat' Olivia Jade Following 'Red Table Talk' Interview
ABC/Instagram
TV

While Whoopi Goldberg opts to not give harsh comments, her co-host Ana Navarro doesn't mince her words by calling out the YouTube personality over her parents', Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, involvement in college admission bribe.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Despite Olivia Jade Giannulli's' public apology over college admission bribe, "The View" co-hosts didn't seem to be soften towards the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. In the December 8 episode of the talk show, the ladies of "The View" dragged Olivia following her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk".

Of the interview, co-host Sunny Hostin, whose two children are both student athletes, said, "I don't think she went far enough, but I do put most of the blame on her parents." She went on adding, "They should have taught her better. It's been very difficult for me to understand. Because while my children have grown up with a certain amount of wealth, as I did not, we made sure to teach them that cheating is never appropriate."

"For many Black children, being an athlete is one of the only entrances into college," Sunny explained. Referring to Lori and her husband's attempt to fraudulently admit Olivia and her sister Isabella Gianulli to USC as part of the crew team, she continued, "And for Olivia Jade to try to take one of those legitimate spots from another athlete I just think is deplorable. And she didn't address that."

Sara Haines agreed that it might take a while for people to accept Olivia's apology. "It was a step she had to take, but she's got about 99 more before she's earning respect back, and I think her actions will speak louder than her words," she opined. "I'll give her a minute. But I don't buy her 'I grew up in a bubble' excuse. She's 20 years old; I expect more from my four-year-old."

  See also...

While Whoopi Goldberg opted to not give harsh comments, co-host Ana Navarro didn't mince her words by calling out the YouTube personality. "I really have no interest in talking about this entitled brat and her enabling parents," she said. "I don't really have the bandwidth to give a hoot about Olivia Jade wanting her platform back."

Olivia addressed her parents Lori and Mossimo Giannulli's involvement in the college bribery scandal in the Tuesday episode of Jada, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris' Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk". "There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong," the social media personality admitted. "And I think every single person in my family can be like, that was messed up. That was a big mistake."

"I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward," she went on saying.

You can share this post!

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Taraji P. Henson to Normalize Mental Health Conversation in Black Community Through 'Peace of Mind'
Related Posts
Sara Haines Returning to 'The View' as Co-Host

Sara Haines Returning to 'The View' as Co-Host

Meghan McCain Looks Annoyed Over 'The View' Question: I'll Return

Meghan McCain Looks Annoyed Over 'The View' Question: I'll Return

Rosie O'Donnell Stops Watching 'The View' Because It Changes

Rosie O'Donnell Stops Watching 'The View' Because It Changes

'The View' Alum Paula Faris Denies Meltdown and Whoopi Goldberg Beef

'The View' Alum Paula Faris Denies Meltdown and Whoopi Goldberg Beef

Most Read
'The Voice' Semi-Finals Recap: The Top 9 Perform in Hopes for America's Vote
TV

'The Voice' Semi-Finals Recap: The Top 9 Perform in Hopes for America's Vote

'The Voice' Contestant Denies Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Dismissal From Show

'The Voice' Contestant Denies Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Dismissal From Show

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi

Lori Loughlin's Daughter to Address College Admissions Scandal for First Time on 'Red Table Talk'

Lori Loughlin's Daughter to Address College Admissions Scandal for First Time on 'Red Table Talk'

Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'

Matthew Morrison Credits 'The Grinch Musical' Costume for Slimming Him Down

Matthew Morrison Credits 'The Grinch Musical' Costume for Slimming Him Down

Carole Baskin Slams 'Tiger King' Producers for Making Up Joe Exotic Feud

Carole Baskin Slams 'Tiger King' Producers for Making Up Joe Exotic Feud

Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary

Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant Unveiled to Be Part of 'Death to 2020' Mockumentary

'Bachelorette' Recap: A Contestant Shocks Tayshia Adams With Bold Move After Elimination

'Bachelorette' Recap: A Contestant Shocks Tayshia Adams With Bold Move After Elimination

'The Voice' Recap: Find Out the 5 Singers Advancing to the Finale!

'The Voice' Recap: Find Out the 5 Singers Advancing to the Finale!

'Clarice' First Trailer Offers Flashback to Haunting Moment From 'Silence of the Lambs'

'Clarice' First Trailer Offers Flashback to Haunting Moment From 'Silence of the Lambs'

Joy Behar Thinks 'The Crown' Needs to Be 'Responsible' by Adding Disclaimer

Joy Behar Thinks 'The Crown' Needs to Be 'Responsible' by Adding Disclaimer