Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Explain Why They Feel No Need to Get Married

WENN Celebrity

The longtime celebrity couple never feel the need to marry because they believe that the will to stay together is more important than wedding vows and marriage certificate.

Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have never felt the need to marry to justify their love for one another.

The actors have been in a relationship since 1983, but have never tied the knot, because they are both big believers that "the will to stay together" is more important than a marriage certificate.

Goldie told People magazine, "It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together."

"And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

"You've just got to want to be together. I don't think there's any way other than do it."

Kurt, who stars alongside his partner in Netflix film "The Christmas Chronicles 2", added that marriage won't add anything to the pair's relationship.

The 69-year-old star said, "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have. I don't know. Forty years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess (we should get married)...' "

Goldie also explained how the experiences of the couple's son Wyatt, 34, as well as her children Kate, 41, and Oliver Hudson, 44, from her marriage to Bill Hudson, show that marriage doesn't work for everyone.

The 75-year-old star reflected, "Our children got married. I mean, they didn't not get married. Oliver's very happily married and Wyatt's very happily married. Katie got married once and that didn't work, and she's with this most amazing human and I don't know if she'll marry again."

"The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn't work."