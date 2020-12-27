 
 

Kurt Russell Suited Up as Mall Santa for His Kids When They Couldn't Find Father Christmas

Kurt Russell Suited Up as Mall Santa for His Kids When They Couldn't Find Father Christmas
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Escape from New York' actor doubled as mall Santa for his children when no Father Christmas was in sight as the star and Goldie Hawn took their children to see him.

  • Dec 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kurt Russell has a habit of donning the Santa suit for the holidays - and now he's getting paid to "Ho, ho, ho."

The actor and his longtime partner Goldie Hawn have teamed up as St. Nick and Mrs. Clause for "The Christmas Chronicles" sequel on Netflix, and Kurt admits he's been donning the jolly old elf's gear for years.

It all started when Russell and Hawn took their kids to a shopping mall to see Santa - but he'd left for the day. So quick-thinking Kurt, not wanting to disappoint any of the children, found Father Christmas' suit, put it on, and sat in his chair.

"All he said to (son) Wyatt was, 'What do you want (for Christmas), little boy?' " Goldie told Parade.

  See also...

And "The Christmas Chronicles" writer/director Chris Columbus quickly realised Kurt's deadly serious about Santa when he first landed the role.

"What's incredible about it is he truly treats it like method acting," the filmmaker shared. "He wrote 200 pages of the back story of Santa Claus - about the mythology, about how he met Mrs. Claus... That is his level of commitment."

"If you talk with him, he's very serious about this. He approaches it as if he were a method actor playing Santa Claus. And that's what got me so excited about the first movie, is that you're given that as a director and you've got to run with it."

Goldie Hawn, meanwhile, loved making the family movie because she knew her six grandchildren would get to see it. She previously said, "I love the thought that they might one day grow up to like other things Kurt and I have done, but right now it's fun to have them watch this and go to school knowing their friends have seen it too."

You can share this post!

Meghan Trainor Hopes of Becoming 'Princess of Christmas' With New Holiday Album

Dolly Parton Begged Miley Cyrus to Feature on Her New Christmas Album
Related Posts
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Explain Why They Feel No Need to Get Married

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Explain Why They Feel No Need to Get Married

Kurt Russell Thinks Celebrities Should Stay Away From Politics as He Calls Them 'Court Jesters'

Kurt Russell Thinks Celebrities Should Stay Away From Politics as He Calls Them 'Court Jesters'

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer