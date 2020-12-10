 
 

Tom Parker Debuts First Song After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

The Wanted star has just released his first music, roughly a couple of months after he broke the news that he was struggling with an incurable brain tumor.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tom Parker has released his first song since being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The Wanted star has released a cover of Tamia's 1998 track "So Into You" under the name Lost + Found, alongside "The X Factor" 's Ollie Marland.

"This song came about when we first moved into our then-new studio," the "Glad You Came" hitmaker said in a statement. "I came in early and played an instrumental we'd been working on the week before and started to sing the song over it. Ollie thought, 'That's incredible, what is that?' Not realising that it was the absolute R&B classic, originally by Tamia. The song fitted perfectly over the chords and beats we'd already done and it just felt right."

The single's release comes after Tom announced his devastating diagnosis in October (20) and vowed to "fight this all the way" by raising awareness and researching the treatments available.

In joint statement with his wife Kelsey, they wrote, "Hey guys, you know that we've both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it's time to tell you why. There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment..."

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx."

Soon after sharing the news, the 32-year-old star's wife gave birth to their second child, son Bodhi, a sibling for daughter Aurelia - 17 months.

