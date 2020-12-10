Chrissy Teigen Asks for Tips as Family Welcome New Hamster After Previous One Dies

WENN Celebrity

The celebrity cookbook author is asking her followers what the best way to look after hamster as the family got a new replacement after the previous one died.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen's family hamster Peanut Butter has died. The model and her husband John Legend's children Luna, four, and Miles Stephens, two, have lost their pet rodent, but they have already got a replacement.

Chrissy casually revealed the news on Twitter this week as she wrote, "Oh. peanut butter the hamster died. (sic)"

She added, "It hurts like it happened today but it happened uhhhh not today, I dunno I forget lmao (laugh my a*s off). (sic)"

The family have welcomed another hamster into their home, and named the furry friend after their late pet.

Chrissy shared a video of the new Peanut Butter's Christmas stocking which - like the rest of the family - has a custom name tag which reads, "New P. Butter."

She quipped, "That is the name. don't attack me! (sic)"

Some fans also questioned the speedy turnaround for the stocking, and the star had to explain that the original Peanut Butter actually passed away "a couple" of weeks ago.

She added, "Died a couple weeks ago. but I def also could have planned to just have it. I mean he is a hamster (sic)"

Chrissy - who admitted John was "not thrilled" by the new addition to their family - had already asked her followers for tips on looking after her new furry friend.

In a series of tweets, she said, "They told us we can feed her anything. My mom said 'rice?' And they go 'no, not rice'... They also said 'don't really touch her for a week. Then touch her a lot or she'll bite you' it's very confusing, being a hamster mom..."

"I said 'should I get two so they can have a friend?' And the lady said no, one will end up with a lot of bully scars. So any hamster tips are welcome."