 
 

Chrissy Teigen Asks for Tips as Family Welcome New Hamster After Previous One Dies

Chrissy Teigen Asks for Tips as Family Welcome New Hamster After Previous One Dies
WENN
Celebrity

The celebrity cookbook author is asking her followers what the best way to look after hamster as the family got a new replacement after the previous one died.

  • Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen's family hamster Peanut Butter has died. The model and her husband John Legend's children Luna, four, and Miles Stephens, two, have lost their pet rodent, but they have already got a replacement.

Chrissy casually revealed the news on Twitter this week as she wrote, "Oh. peanut butter the hamster died. (sic)"

She added, "It hurts like it happened today but it happened uhhhh not today, I dunno I forget lmao (laugh my a*s off). (sic)"

The family have welcomed another hamster into their home, and named the furry friend after their late pet.

Chrissy shared a video of the new Peanut Butter's Christmas stocking which - like the rest of the family - has a custom name tag which reads, "New P. Butter."

  See also...

She quipped, "That is the name. don't attack me! (sic)"

Some fans also questioned the speedy turnaround for the stocking, and the star had to explain that the original Peanut Butter actually passed away "a couple" of weeks ago.

She added, "Died a couple weeks ago. but I def also could have planned to just have it. I mean he is a hamster (sic)"

Chrissy - who admitted John was "not thrilled" by the new addition to their family - had already asked her followers for tips on looking after her new furry friend.

In a series of tweets, she said, "They told us we can feed her anything. My mom said 'rice?' And they go 'no, not rice'... They also said 'don't really touch her for a week. Then touch her a lot or she'll bite you' it's very confusing, being a hamster mom..."

"I said 'should I get two so they can have a friend?' And the lady said no, one will end up with a lot of bully scars. So any hamster tips are welcome."

You can share this post!

Mariah Carey's Christmas TV Special Cost $5.2 Million to Produce

George Clooney Hospitalized With Stomach Pains Due to Extreme Weight Loss for 'Midnight Sky' Role
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Involved in New Twitter Spat After Being Called 'Classless'

Chrissy Teigen Involved in New Twitter Spat After Being Called 'Classless'

Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Look at Family Photo Shoot

Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Look at Family Photo Shoot

Chrissy Teigen Keen to 'Normalize Formula' After Feeling Ashamed of Her Breastfeeding Struggles

Chrissy Teigen Keen to 'Normalize Formula' After Feeling Ashamed of Her Breastfeeding Struggles

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About 'Brutal' Months After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About 'Brutal' Months After Pregnancy Loss

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic