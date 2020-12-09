 
 

Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams 'H**' Following Strippergate

Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams 'H**' Following Strippergate
WENN/Dave Starbuck/TNYF
Celebrity

'You're a single person, you can do whatever the hell you want to do. Just don't lie about it,' Kenya says in a new interview, seemingly referring to her co-star.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Leave it to Kenya Moore when it comes to throwing shades. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" appeared in Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" in which she talked about the Strippergate at Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party that involved Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam.

The gate refers to rumors that Porsha and Tanya were having a threesome with a stripper at the bash while camera was rolling. Of the matter, Kenya said, "This is what I say: No one is trying to slut-shame anyone. No one is trying to say you can't do it. You're a single person, you can do whatever the hell you want to do. Just don't lie about it." She appeared to be referring to Porsha, since Tanya isn't single.

"Don't do it at work if you don't want anybody to know," she went on saying. "If you are in a bedroom in a shared house with the rest of the cast, you should not be doing something that you don't want people to know on national TV. And you shouldn't be bringing down other people trying to cover for you either that you claim are you friends. Do what you gotta do but do it at home."

Alluding that her co-star is a h**, Kenya added, "At the end of the day, people love a h**, you know what I mean? People like h**!" She continued, "They're funny, they're outspoken, they live life on the edge. People like a h**. Just be the h**! It’s not a bad job, don't you think? I mean, people love a h**!"

  See also...

This is not the first time for Kenya to talk about the Strippergate. During her appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" earlier this month, she told host Wendy Williams that Porsha and Tanya are no longer friends following the scandal. "She's not friends with Porsha anymore, as far as I know, they don't speak to each other," she claimed. "I don't think they even follow each other on Instagram. So you need to be the detective in this scenario. Certainly, they have a lot to lose."

However, Tanya appeared to attempt to shut down Kenya's claims by posting throwback picture of herself and Porsha. "EMPOWERED WOMEN⁣ EMPOWER WOMEN," she wrote in the caption while tagging Porsha.

You can share this post!

Sofia Richie Sends 'Love' to Hater Blasting Her for Supporting Olivia Jade
Related Posts
'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Caught Kanye West Watching Porn During Their Date

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Caught Kanye West Watching Porn During Their Date

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore Shows Off Curvier Looks After Gaining 25 Pounds During Quarantine

Kenya Moore Shows Off Curvier Looks After Gaining 25 Pounds During Quarantine

Kenya Moore Hits Back at Porsha Williams for Accusing Her of Being Shady

Kenya Moore Hits Back at Porsha Williams for Accusing Her of Being Shady

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Mother of Netflix Documentary Star Daisy Coleman Found Dead, Four Months After Daughter's Suicide

Mother of Netflix Documentary Star Daisy Coleman Found Dead, Four Months After Daughter's Suicide