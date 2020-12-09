 
 

Sofia Richie Sends 'Love' to Hater Blasting Her for Supporting Olivia Jade

The 22-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie has a compassionate response to a person accusing her of 'white privilege' after rooting for Lori Loughlin's daughter.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sofia Richie is setting an example on how to deal with a hater. Finding herself being accused of "white privilege" after she rooted for Lori Loughlin's daughter on social media, the model daughter of Lionel Richie sent the person blasting her for the support nothing but love.

It all began after Sofia offered her support to Olivia Jade Giannulli on Instagram. After the 21-year-old shared a preview of her "Red Table Talk" interview over her college admission scandal on the photo-sharing side, the 22-year-old model reached out by leaving such comment, "Yes girl!! Cant wait for what's ahead."

Olivia Jade Giannulli's IG Comment

Sofia Richie offered support for Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Sofia's supportive remark was met with much approval. One person in particular, however, seemed to be left displeased by it. "white privilege supporting white privilege," the critic said in a since-deleted comment. When another user pointed out that "mixed people aren't white," the troll insisted, "she is still white !!! and has white privilege. She's even said it herself."

The criticism did not go unnoticed by Sofia. The younger sister of Nicole Richie later wrote in return, "We are all human, who make human mistakes." She then reminded the hater, "Life is too short to wish negativity on anyone. Sending you love."

Olivia Jade Giannulli's IG Comment

Sofia Richie sent a hater love who blasted her for supporting Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Jade's sitdown with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the trio's Facebook Watch show was aired on Tuesday, December 8. During the chat, she addressed her parents Lori and Mossimo Giannulli's involvement in the college bribery scandal.

"There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong," the social media personality admitted. "And I think every single person in my family can be like, that was messed up. That was a big mistake."

About how she felt about her parents serving time in jail for the scheme, Jade confessed, "It's been hard." The YouTuber further claimed, "I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

