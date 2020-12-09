 
 

Miley Cyrus Jokes Her New Mullet Hair Is Genetic

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
The 'Plastic Hearts' artist credits her mother Tish Cyrus for her new mullet hair, adding that coronavirus lockdown prevents her from going to her hair salon.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus managed to poke fun at her latest hairstyle. While making a virtual appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the "Plastic Hearts" singer opened up about rocking a mullet and jokingly claimed that it is genetic.

"I think there's something genetically where it just kinda grows naturally shorter up top and longer in the back," the 28-year-old lightheartedly told host Jimmy Kimmel in the Monday, December 7 episode of his show. "That's just kind of a natural shape that our hair grows in."

On how she got her new look, Miley credited her mom Tish Cyrus. "All of us have had to adjust, a lot of things shutting down, keeping us from doing our kind of standard routines, which one of them was going to get a haircut for me. And so my mom offered, you know my bangs, I already had bangs and they were getting long," she first shared.

"And [my mom] said, 'Well I can cut your hair, but I only know how to do one hairstyle, and I've been doing this since 1992 for your dad and for your brothers,' " the ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth continued recalling. "And all my mom can do is a mullet so I had one option and needed it."

During the chat, Miley also revealed that she has not seen her father Billy Ray Cyrus for quite some time due to the coronavirus pandemic. "This is the longest I've gone without seeing my dad," she shared, before revealing what she gifted the 59-year-old for his birthday.

"My dad went a year without eating pizza," she spilled. "Keeping purpose in this pandemic has been important for all of us, so my dad thought he would try something he hasn't done - he would go a year with no pizza. And for his birthday, I actually made him one that was completely ridiculous."

On Billy's reaction to her "giant fake pizza," the "Prisoner " songstress admitted, "So, my dad was a bit disappointed, but he said it was just a reflection of life." She then explained, "It wasn't real because my priorities [were] being able to keep it and... it could be more of something he could remember me by every time he would walk by an oversized ridiculous fake pizza. I guess he could be disappointed, as he probably was for many years in my stages of evolution of me."

