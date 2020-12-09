Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Instagram Celebrity

The 24-year-old artist from Louisiana was shot several times outside of a tobacco shop in Shreveport on Sunday, December 6, two weeks after signing his first major record deal.

Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Blue Benji Kobe's life has been ripped by the grim reaper, just when he was about to shine. The Louisiana emcee was fatally shot during broad daylight in Shreveport on Sunday, December 6. He was only 24.

Local reporter Timmy Lane took to Twitter to share details of the shooting. "BREAKING NEWS: SHREVEPORT RAPPER FATALLY SHOT. 24 year-old Jacoby Kentae Ware (Bluebenjikobe) was shot several times at around 2 p.m. in the 7000 block of Pines Road," he wrote. "He was transported to Ochsner Health Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds at 2:52 p.m. #STOPKILLING."

According to local CBS affiliate, the shooting took place in front of a tobacco shop. A dispute occurred between two people before a car pulled up and opened fire, striking the rapper and another person.

Tragically, Blue's death comes less than two weeks after he signed his first major record deal. His manager Lil Cali revealed this when mourning his death on Instagram, "DAMN BRO!!!!! LESS THAN 2 WEEKS AGO WE WENT TO NYC TO SIGN YOUR FIRST MAJOR LABEL RECORD DEAL."

He recalled his advice for the young star, "WHEN WE LEFT THE OFFICE I TOLD U WHEN U GET BACK HOME BE CAREFUL BECAUSE U AT THAT POINT IN YOUR CAREER WHEN BULLS**T ALWAYS SEEM TO HAPPEN RIGHT WHEN U ABOUT TO TAKEOFF SO LAY LOW AND BE CAREFUL IT'S BOUT TO BE UP......" Upset that his fear did come true, he added, "NOW TODAY HAPPENED! F**K!!!!"

"THIS ONE HERE GOT ME F**KED UP!!!" he continued, before sharing his final moments with the late rapper, "I'M HAPPY TO HAVE SPENT THOSE FEW DAYS WITH U IN NEW YORK WIT @bigfellazilofficial , WE CHOPPED IT UP ALL DAY AND NIGHT ABOUT HOW WE WAS ABOUT TO KILL THE INDUSTRY AND TRUST ME BRAH WE WERE ABOUT TO DO IT!!"

"YO GRIND HAD FINALLY PAID OFF!!! I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS S**T!" he wrote, before sending his condolences "TO YOUR FAMILY AND YOUR KIDS LIL BRO.. I WISH THIS WAS A DREAM! REST EASY MY NIGG! U MADE IT!!"

No arrest has been made so far in Blue's murder as authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

Blue is the latest hip-hop artist killed in shooting this year, after the recent deaths of King Von and MO3. In the wake of these tragedies, The Game shared advice for fellow rappers via Twitter, "10 rappers shot & killed this year alone & n***as wanna know my advice for up & coming artists... STAY THE F**K IN THE HOUSE. #F**k2020." He added in a separate tweet, "N***as gettin killed by iPhone apps these days."