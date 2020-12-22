 
 

'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Banned' From Mentioning Hannibal Lecter

'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Banned' From Mentioning Hannibal Lecter
CBS
TV

The upcoming TV series titled 'Clarice' which will take place one year after the events of the 'Silence of the Lambs' has been blocked from mentioning the iconic fictional serial killer.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - CBS' highly-anticipated "The Silence of the Lambs" sequel "Clarice" won't mention killer Hannibal Lecter.

The show picks up just one year after the events of the iconic Thomas Harris novel and the movie of the same name but, according to executive producer Alex Kurtzman, they were "banned" from even mentioning the character, played by Anthony Hopkins.

He tells Entertainment Weekly the rights to all of the characters in Thomas Harris' novels are split between MGM and The Dino De Laurentiis Company, which produced "The Silence of the Lambs", meaning the show couldn't obtain license to feature Lecter.

"I'm still trying to understand how the rights are divided. But it's been quite liberating because we have no interest in writing about Hannibal - not because we didn't love the films and the show, but because it was done so well by so many people that it didn't feel fresh for us," Kurtzman said.

  See also...

While the first season won't feature the title character on the hunt for a serial killer, he teases there will be "an entity that represents something that we deal with in our lives all the time."

"It's a more expanded, nuanced, complicated, and topical version of a serial killer," Kurtzman added.

Series co-creator Jenny Lumet adds the show will also explore the "white gaze," explaining, "There's no 'black best friend' thing going on here, that would be intolerable to us."

"We take a big bite into the relationship between a young black woman and a young white woman who are best friends, and have each other's complete support, yet have never had the conversation about the differences in their lives - and Clarice has a lot of catching up to do."

"Clarice", starring Rebecca Breeds in the title role, debuts on 11 February (21) on CBS.

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift Debuts 'Tis the Damn Season' Instagram Filter

New Beatles Documentary Gets First Sneak Peek
Related Posts
'Clarice' First Trailer Offers Flashback to Haunting Moment From 'Silence of the Lambs'

'Clarice' First Trailer Offers Flashback to Haunting Moment From 'Silence of the Lambs'

Most Read
Report: Donald Trump in Talks to Develop 'The Apprentice' Reboot After Presidency
TV

Report: Donald Trump in Talks to Develop 'The Apprentice' Reboot After Presidency

Eve Fights Back Tears Over 'The Talk' Co-Stars' Sweet Tributes During Final Episode

Eve Fights Back Tears Over 'The Talk' Co-Stars' Sweet Tributes During Final Episode

'RHOA': Drew Sidora Asks 'Controlling' Husband Ralph Pittman to Go to Marriage Counseling

'RHOA': Drew Sidora Asks 'Controlling' Husband Ralph Pittman to Go to Marriage Counseling

Boba Fett Spin-Off Series Confirmed by Disney

Boba Fett Spin-Off Series Confirmed by Disney

Kelly McCreary 'Grateful' to Tell Realities of Being Black Girl on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Kelly McCreary 'Grateful' to Tell Realities of Being Black Girl on 'Grey's Anatomy'

'SNL' Introduces New Joe Biden Depicter Following Jim Carrey's Exit

'SNL' Introduces New Joe Biden Depicter Following Jim Carrey's Exit

Mark Hamill Praises Disney for Keeping 'The Mandalorian' Plot Twist Secret for Finale

Mark Hamill Praises Disney for Keeping 'The Mandalorian' Plot Twist Secret for Finale

Chadwick Boseman Recorded Numerous Episodes of New Disney Series as Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman Recorded Numerous Episodes of New Disney Series as Black Panther

'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Banned' From Mentioning Hannibal Lecter

'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Banned' From Mentioning Hannibal Lecter