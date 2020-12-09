 
 

Joe Exotic Begs Kim Kardashian to Help Him Get Out of Jail

The 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' star has reached out to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, writing a letter asking her to help him get out of prison.

AceShowbiz - "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is begging Kim Kardashian to intervene to help secure his prison release.

The former zoo keeper, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has written a letter to Kim appealing for her support in landing a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump as she has been working with members of the Trump administration on criminal justice reform for several years.

Joe is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a number of offences, including a murder-for-hire plot against his Big Cat Rescue rival Carole Baskin, but he is hopeful budding lawyer Kim will join the effort to set him free.

In a letter to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, Joe wrote, "I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart."

"I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon it's all the evidence I'm innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to (my husband) Dillon (Passage) and my father (sic)."

Joe, 57, added that the prison sentence has prevented him from expanding on his side of the story after the release of the hit Netflix documentary, as other stars of the series, including Baskin, have been able to do.

He explained. "I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying and I've been taken away from my husband who I love dearly."

"Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I'm a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn't do."

Joe ended his letter by asking Kim to give him a phone call to get the ball rolling in getting him out of prison.

He added, "No one even has to know you did it."

Kim has yet to respond to his plea.

