 
 

Chance the Rapper Hits Back at Former Manager Over Alleged Unpaid Commissions

Chance the Rapper Hits Back at Former Manager Over Alleged Unpaid Commissions
WENN
Celebrity

Through his lawyers, the independent rapper slams his former manager after the star was sued for allegedly failing to pay commissions as he fired the manager.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chance the Rapper's lawyers have slammed the star's former manager for launching a lawsuit against their client.

Pat Corcoran, aka Pat the Manager, is suing the Chicago rapper for $3 million (£2.2 million) in unpaid commissions, claiming his former charge ignored his advice regarding the timing of releasing his debut album, "The Big Day", and then fired him after the 2019 record flopped.

Firing back at his legal action, Chance's legal representative tells Pitchfork, "Mr. Corcoran has filed a suit for allegedly unpaid commissions. In fact, Mr. Corcoran has been paid all of the commissions to which he is legally entitled."

  See also...

"Most of the complaint consists of self-serving and fabricated allegations that are wholly unrelated to Mr. Corcoran's claim for commissions and were plainly included in a calculated attempt to seek attention. Those allegations are wholly without merit, are grossly offensive and we will respond to them within the context of the litigation."

After firing Corcoran as his manager, Chance appointed his brother, Taylor Bennett, and their father, Ken Williams-Bennett, to oversee his business affairs.

Pat Corcoran accused Chance the Rapper of using him as a spacegoat for the album flop. The manager claimed the independent rapper, who was riding high on the success of his three early mixtapes, had to rush the album out after prematurely announcing the release date before he had even written or recorded any of the material - even though its scheduled launch was just five months away.

According to the manager, he was also ignored when he urged the star to pull out of the live shows immediately after the album disappointment.

You can share this post!

Joe Exotic Begs Kim Kardashian to Help Him Get Out of Jail

Damon Dash Ordered to Appear for Deposition or He Will Lose in Defamation Case
Related Posts
Chance the Rapper Accused of Using Manager as Spacegoat for Album Flop

Chance the Rapper Accused of Using Manager as Spacegoat for Album Flop

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Chance the Rapper Rejected McDonald's Super Bowl Ad Due to Payment Dispute

Chance the Rapper Rejected McDonald's Super Bowl Ad Due to Payment Dispute

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims