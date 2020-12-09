 
 

Madonna Shows Off Her Tattoo After Getting Inked for First Time Ever at Age 62

Madonna Shows Off Her Tattoo After Getting Inked for First Time Ever at Age 62
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker is celebrating as she receives her first-ever tattoo at the age of 62 by getting the initials of her six children inked on her wrist.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Madonna has had her first-ever tattoo at the age of 62.

The "Vogue" hitmaker's first piece of body art is a touching tribute to her brood - Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere - with each of their initials, 'L R D M S E’, inked on her wrist.

The Queen of Pop shared a series of pictures of her new tattoo and the artist, East Iz, at Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, on her Instagram page.

And in a nod to her 1984 hit "Like a Virgin", she changed the lyric "touched for the very first time" to "Inked for The Very First Time... #family."

  See also...

Last week (end06Dec20), Madonna shared a rare video montage of her kids and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, celebrating Thanksgiving.

She captioned the post, "A Beautiful Souvenir …Giving Thanks #everyday #ninasimone."

Madonna is currently working on her biopic. She teamed up with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody to bring her life story to the big screen.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer - a human being, trying to make her way in this world," she said in a statement. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive."

"There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

You can share this post!

Brian Austin Green Seeks Joint Custody of Children Following Megan Fox's Divorce Filing

Joe Exotic Begs Kim Kardashian to Help Him Get Out of Jail
Related Posts
Madonna Enlists Oscar Winner Diablo to Pen Her Biopic

Madonna Enlists Oscar Winner Diablo to Pen Her Biopic

Madonna and 26-Year-Old Boy Toy Flaunt PDAs at Jamaican Birthday Bash - See the Footage!

Madonna and 26-Year-Old Boy Toy Flaunt PDAs at Jamaican Birthday Bash - See the Footage!

Madonna Throwing Party in Jamaica for 62nd Birthday

Madonna Throwing Party in Jamaica for 62nd Birthday

Madonna Hints at Secret Film Project With Diablo Cody

Madonna Hints at Secret Film Project With Diablo Cody

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims