 
 

Cardi B Set to Face Jury Trial for Putting Man's Tattoo on Album Cover

Cardi B Set to Face Jury Trial for Putting Man's Tattoo on Album Cover
Instagram
Music

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is being taken to court by a man for using a tattoo, that resembles a design he has, on the provocative cover of her mixtape.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B will face a jury next year (21) in a trial over claims she used a man's distinctive tattoo on the cover of her debut album.

Kevin Brophy, Jr. has claimed the man orally pleasuring the rap star in the photo on the front of her "Gangsta B**ch Music Vol. 1" mixtape has skin art on his back of a tiger battling a snake that resembles a design he has, and is demanding $5 million (£4 million) in damages for the violation of his right of publicity.

While Cardi hit back and asked for a dismissal of the case in August (20), U.S. District Court Judge Cormac Carney rejected her motion. The case went to federal court on Friday (04Dec20), with Cardi arguing the cover image is transformative fair use of Brophy's likeness.

However, Judge Carney disagreed, stating, "To constitute a transformative fair use, the revised image must have significant transformative or creative elements to make it something more than mere likeness or imitation. A reasonable jury in this case could conclude that there are insufficient transformative or creative elements on the GBMV1 cover to constitute a transformative use of Plaintiff’s tattoo."

  See also...

"Most significantly, defining elements including the tiger and snake remain virtually unchanged. Under these circumstances, a jury will have to decide the merits of Defendants' defense."

Judge Carney also nixed Brophy's expert on how much damages he should receive after he had turned to proposed expert Douglas Bania to work out how much money was related to the use of the image for "Gangsta B**ch Music Vol. 1".

"Put another way, Bania's theory means that if Defendants had not used Plaintiff's tattoo on the GBMV1 cover, Cardi B would have made no money on the album - at least on the streaming services where the tattoo appears. There is absolutely no basis for this conclusion, and the Court in its role as gatekeeper will not allow a jury to rely on it," Judge Carney said.

Punitive damages are still on the table, however, with the trial headed in front of a jury next year.

You can share this post!

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Apologizes for College Bribery, Gets Called Out Over White Privilege

Brian Austin Green Seeks Joint Custody of Children Following Megan Fox's Divorce Filing
Related Posts
Cardi B Clowns Haters for Criticizing Her Over Contemplating to Buy $88K Purse

Cardi B Clowns Haters for Criticizing Her Over Contemplating to Buy $88K Purse

Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor Following Her Retirement Announcement

Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor Following Her Retirement Announcement

Cardi B Often Feels 'Scared' to Ask Male Artists for Collaboration

Cardi B Often Feels 'Scared' to Ask Male Artists for Collaboration

Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Most Read
BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for 'Life Goes On' Performance
Music

BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for 'Life Goes On' Performance

YUNGBLUD Laments His 'First Heartbreak' Halsey in New Emotional Love Song

YUNGBLUD Laments His 'First Heartbreak' Halsey in New Emotional Love Song

The Weeknd Teams Up With Rosalia for 'Blinding Lights' Remix

The Weeknd Teams Up With Rosalia for 'Blinding Lights' Remix

KISS Reveal Plan to Have Concert in the 'Coldest Place on Earth' for 2021 Farewell Tour

KISS Reveal Plan to Have Concert in the 'Coldest Place on Earth' for 2021 Farewell Tour

Artist of the Week: Miley Cyrus

Artist of the Week: Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes Calls New Album His 'Favorite Art'

Shawn Mendes Calls New Album His 'Favorite Art'

Teyana Taylor Blames Label for Her Retirement Announcement

Teyana Taylor Blames Label for Her Retirement Announcement

Jack Johnson and HAIM Deliver Rendition of Cat Stevens' Classics in Tribute Concert

Jack Johnson and HAIM Deliver Rendition of Cat Stevens' Classics in Tribute Concert

Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor Following Her Retirement Announcement

Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor Following Her Retirement Announcement

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Announced as Latest Pairing for Verzuz Battle

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Announced as Latest Pairing for Verzuz Battle

Bryce Hall Feuding With Lil Yachty as He Turns Down Offer to Appear on MV With Addison Rae

Bryce Hall Feuding With Lil Yachty as He Turns Down Offer to Appear on MV With Addison Rae

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Surprise With 'The Christmas Song' Release for Good Cause

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Surprise With 'The Christmas Song' Release for Good Cause