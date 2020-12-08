Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'No Guidance' singer and his 6-year-old daughter, whom he shares with model Nia Guzman, flaunts their dance skills while moving their body to Lil Dicky's 'Freaky Friday'.

Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown and his daughter have enjoyed a fun bonding time together. Just in time for the holiday season, the "No Guidance" singer teamed up with Royalty Brown, whom he shares with 37-year-old model Nia Guzman, to show off their dancing skills in a TikTok video.

Sharing the adorable father-daughter moment was Royalty's mom via the young girl's Instagram account on Monday, December 7. In the clip, the 6-year-old could be seen jumping while her singer father performed moonwalks. He later came back on the screen as he shook his hips to Lil Dicky's "Freaky Friday".

In the short clip which caption simply displayed two dancing emojis, Chris sported a black T-shirt which he covered under a dark jacket. He paired his top with a black hat and matching pants. His young daughter, on the other hand, looked adorable in a blue onesie with rainbows printed on.

Also spreading the video on social media was Chris' mom Joyce Hawkins. In her own Instagram post, she offered a caption from Royalty's perspective that read, "ME AND MY DAD TIKTOKING!!!!" It prompted many to express their admiration. One commented, "Love their bond and energy." Another gushed, "Love seeing these two having fun." A third said, "The happiness on her little face! I love it."

This was not the first time Royalty flaunted her dancing skills. Back in November, the girl showed off her best moves when celebrating her brother Aeko's first birthday with her grandmother. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY CATORI [several heart emojis] RORO WIT THE BIG SISTER MOVES," her singer father wrote on the Instagram post.

Days after putting out the birthday tribute for Aeko, whom he shares with Ammika Harris, Chris treated fans to several other snaps of his daughter holding up a big snake during a trip to The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California. "I LOVE YOU BOO but you trippin," he quipped, before adding in another image, "AIGHT... you fly."