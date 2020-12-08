 
 

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

During the December 7 episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show', the talk show host reveals that Shirley Williams 'passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago' surrounded by love.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has confirmed her mother's death. Responding to earlier reports suggesting that Shirley Williams had passed away over the weekend, the host of "The Wendy Williams Show" paid a tribute to the important figure in her life whom she described as "the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have."

The media personality addressed the heartbreaking topic when hosting the Monday, December 7 episode of her syndicated talk show. Holding back tears during the opening segment of Hot Topics, she first told the audience, "My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago." She added, "She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love."

"She didn't suffer, not one bit, thank goodness," the 56-year-old went on to share. She further gushed over her bond with her late mother, "Our relationship was like that of two teenage girls. If I could pick an age, 17... My relationship with my mother, right up until the end, was so girly and so ridiculously giggly."

"Sometimes we'd be on the phone for so long that'd we'd literally fall asleep with the phones [at our ears]," the TV host continued reminiscing the moments she shared with her late mother. "So, gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have. I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years."

  See also...

Despite her loss, Wendy insisted that she wanted to "be strong" for her son Kevin. "This is his first death. He does not know death. He's 20... He doesn't know this in his life, so if I get on the phone breaking down... then he's going to be worried about me," she explained.


News about Shirley's passing was first brought up by family friend Courtney Brown. "One of my granny's best friends for 83 years passed away...Mrs. Shirley Williams," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny's 100th birthday. Mr. and Mrs. Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals."

Shirley was a learning disabilities resource specialist at the Bradley School in Asbury Park, New Jersey during her career as a teacher. She was survived by her husband Tom Williams and their three children, Wendy, Wanda and Thomas.

You can share this post!

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Dionne Warwick Reveals Who Tweeted the Trolling Posts About Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd
Related Posts
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Wendy Williams Reignites Bow Wow Feud by Insinuating That He's a Flop

Wendy Williams Reignites Bow Wow Feud by Insinuating That He's a Flop

Wendy Williams Supports Donald Trump's Right to 'Investigate' 2020 Presidential Election Results

Wendy Williams Supports Donald Trump's Right to 'Investigate' 2020 Presidential Election Results

Wendy Williams Admits She's 'Not Perfect' After DJ Boof's Comments Regarding Her Concerning Behavior

Wendy Williams Admits She's 'Not Perfect' After DJ Boof's Comments Regarding Her Concerning Behavior

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

JoJo Siwa Loses Her Cool at Former 'Dance Moms' Co-Star Christi Lukasiak

JoJo Siwa Loses Her Cool at Former 'Dance Moms' Co-Star Christi Lukasiak

Justin Bieber's Former Pastor Carl Lentz Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Justin Bieber's Former Pastor Carl Lentz Accused of Sexual Misconduct

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It's 'Scary'

Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It's 'Scary'

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Burglar

Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Burglar

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Neil Patrick Harris Treats Trivia Fans to Board Game for One

Neil Patrick Harris Treats Trivia Fans to Board Game for One

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal