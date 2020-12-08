Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

During the December 7 episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show', the talk show host reveals that Shirley Williams 'passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago' surrounded by love.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has confirmed her mother's death. Responding to earlier reports suggesting that Shirley Williams had passed away over the weekend, the host of "The Wendy Williams Show" paid a tribute to the important figure in her life whom she described as "the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have."

The media personality addressed the heartbreaking topic when hosting the Monday, December 7 episode of her syndicated talk show. Holding back tears during the opening segment of Hot Topics, she first told the audience, "My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago." She added, "She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love."

"She didn't suffer, not one bit, thank goodness," the 56-year-old went on to share. She further gushed over her bond with her late mother, "Our relationship was like that of two teenage girls. If I could pick an age, 17... My relationship with my mother, right up until the end, was so girly and so ridiculously giggly."

"Sometimes we'd be on the phone for so long that'd we'd literally fall asleep with the phones [at our ears]," the TV host continued reminiscing the moments she shared with her late mother. "So, gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have. I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years."

Despite her loss, Wendy insisted that she wanted to "be strong" for her son Kevin. "This is his first death. He does not know death. He's 20... He doesn't know this in his life, so if I get on the phone breaking down... then he's going to be worried about me," she explained.





News about Shirley's passing was first brought up by family friend Courtney Brown. "One of my granny's best friends for 83 years passed away...Mrs. Shirley Williams," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny's 100th birthday. Mr. and Mrs. Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals."

Shirley was a learning disabilities resource specialist at the Bradley School in Asbury Park, New Jersey during her career as a teacher. She was survived by her husband Tom Williams and their three children, Wendy, Wanda and Thomas.