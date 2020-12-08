Police Called to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's House Due to Break-In

WENN Celebrity

A man has been taken into custody by law enforcement after he broke into the lavish Brookline property owned by the football icon and his supermodel wife.

AceShowbiz - Police in Massachusetts have arrested a homeless man for allegedly breaking into an estate owned by supermodel Gisele Bundchen and American football icon Tom Brady.

Zanini Cineus, 34, was charged with breaking and entering, entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny, and trespassing after he was found lounging on a couch in the basement of the lavish Brookline property in the early hours of Monday (07Dec20).

Cineus had reportedly set off multiple house alarms as he stepped foot inside while private security staff also spotted him on the premises and called in authorities.

He was discovered to have a series of active warrants out for his arrest for unrelated incidents in the area dating back to late 2019, and was due to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Bunchen and Brady originally purchased the land back in 2013 and custom-built the compound, which boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, wine room, and spa, but they relocated to Tampa, Florida earlier this year (20) after the star quarterback left the New England Patriots and signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The property was initially put on the market at the end of last year for $39.5 million (£29.6 million), but it failed to sell, despite a price cut, and was removed, before the couple turned to private realtors to try and shift the home off-market.