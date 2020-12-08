Lori Loughlin's Daughter to Address College Admissions Scandal for First Time on 'Red Table Talk'

Facebook Watch TV

Olivia Jade Giannulli is set to break her silence in an interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith on the Facebook Watch talk show as her famous parents are serving jail times.

AceShowbiz - The youngest daughter of disgraced actress Lori Loughlin is set to open up about her parents' role in America's college admissions scandal in a revealing new interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" series.

Social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli will share her side of the story in a sit-down with Jada and her co-hosts, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith, on Tuesday (08Dec20), when the episode premieres on Facebook Watch.

In a trailer released on Monday, Olivia Jade is heard telling the trio, "I've watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe, but it also feels honest and we can all lay it out here and it's gonna be like, an open conversation."

The 21 year old posted the promo on Instagram and captioned it, "Thank you @jadapinkettsmith @adriennebanfieldnorris @willowsmith for bringing me to the table so I can publicly share my experience for the first time."

Jada also uploaded the footage on her page, and wrote, "@oliviajade is now breaking her silence after being caught in the middle of one of the biggest school bribery scandals."

"Now that her parents Lori Laughlin (sic) and Mossimo Giannulli are serving short prison terms for their participation in the scandal... Olivia Jade felt it was time to speak. Join us at the Red Table TOMORROW."

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were both sentenced to time behind bars, community service, and fined in August after pleading guilty to offering up bribes to help their two daughters score places at the University of Southern California (USC).

The former "Fuller House" actress began her two-month sentence on 30 October while Giannulli surrendered to authorities to start his five-month punishment on 19 November.

